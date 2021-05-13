An effort is underway in the Alaska Legislature to change the state’s policies regarding transgender athletes.
With just days left in the legislative session, Rep. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, introduced Senate Bill 140, which would limit participation in women’s sports to “biological females,” meaning those born female. The bill bans transgender females from competing in women’s sports in state-funded activities and in institutions through the collegiate level.
Given time constraints and the many issues facing the Legislature, the bill will not be heard until the next legislative session.
Hughes did not respond to questions but said in a statement that "My staff and I will be working over the interim on our plan to start the bill hearing process during the next legislative session.” The bill, Hughes said, is the “culmination of several months’ work” and was introduced with hopes of starting a conversation that will be continued.
Currently, Alaska’s secondary school districts set their own policies regarding transgender athlete eligibility. Some districts allow individuals born male to compete as females, while others do not, according to Alaska School Activities Association Associate Director Sandi Wagner.
“[ASAA’s] role is to protect athletes and let them compete as whatever the district says they are,” Wagner said.
Hughes’s bill would remove this authority from school districts. Her legislation includes an amendment that defines sex as biological sex and requires public schools (as well as private schools participating in state-funded activities) to designate athletic teams as either male or female, accordingly. Students who participate in an athletic program designated for females “must be female, based on the participant’s biological sex.” The change would also apply to Alaska’s public university system. Athletes, therefore, would compete according to the sex they were assigned at birth, regardless of gender identity.
Supporters of transgender athlete bans argue that athletes born male have a biological advantage that renders competitions unfair.
“In recent years, women’s sports programs have come under threat from an extremist gender ideology that ignores the scientific reality that biological males have physical advantages over females,” Alaska Family Action Council President Jim Minnery wrote in a newsletter. Allowing transgender athletes to compete, according to Minnery, jeopardizes women’s sports and “nearly 50 years of progress for women.”
“Many of these bills haven't been about fairness. They’re an attempt to discriminate against trans people,” said Laura Carpenter, executive director of the Anchorage-based LGBTQ+ organization Identity. Carpenter emphasized that they were not speaking directly about Hughes’s bill but about similar legislation that has been proposed nationwide.
Carpenter’s view is that initiatives to ban transgender athletes are not truly about leveling the playing field. Instead, they send the message that transgender kids are not welcome in sports. Such bans either eliminate a transgender athlete’s ability to compete, or force them to comply with a gender with which they do not identify. Importantly, discrimination based on gender identity can lead to suicide; rates of which are already high among Alaska youth, Carpenter added. Moreover, athletic participation can benefit mental health. Such bans, therefore,“take away support from those who need it most," Carpenter said.
As to the fairness argument, Carpenter said the overlooked reality is that both sex and gender are much more nuanced than they are often portrayed to be. The concept of dividing athletic competitions into two categories — male and female — is thus “not reflective of humanity,” Carpenter said.
