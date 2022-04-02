With just minutes to spare before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline, Sarah Palin jumped into the special election race to finish Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress.
Palin joins a slate of well-known Alaska politicians in an extremely crowded field to fill the office that Young held from 1973 until his death on March 18.
Candidates in the special election include Fairbanks Democrat Rep. Adam Wool; former Republican Sen. John Coghill of Fairbanks; Republican Nick Begich, whose grandfather held the same office 50 years ago; Republican Sen. Joshua Revak of Anchorage; and Democratic Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant.
Palin’s last-minute entry in the race is likely to change the dynamic as the former Alaska governor has become a national celebrity and household name after running for vice president on a ticket with Sen. John McCain. CNN announced her candidacy for the House seat Friday evening.
There are 51 candidates in the special election primary, and they bring a range of backgrounds. The candidates include Alaska politicians with experience serving in municipal and/or state office but also many people who have not served in elective office. They include University of Alaska Fairbanks professor Bill Hibler, orthopedic surgeon Al Gross, and gardening columnist/former attorney general Jeff Lowenfels.
And there are some surprises whose names may cause voters to take a second look.
They include Lady Donna Dutchess of Anchorage, who runs the Shadow Light Monastery, a religious corporation that promotes “divine learning”; and Santa Claus, a two-term North Pole City Council member, 50-year union member and self-described Democratic socialist.
Of the 51 candidates, 17 are Republicans, seven are Democrats, and three are Libertarians. Ten candidates are undeclared and 12 are nonpartisan.
There is one candidate from the Alaska Independence Party and one from the American Independence Party.
When asked about the number of candidates vying in the special primary election, Alaska Elections Division Director Gail Fenumiai said Friday that “the division doesn’t have much to compare this to.”
“The last special election, that we can recall, was to fill the vacancy of Rep. Nick Begich in 1973,” Fenumiai said. There were two candidates in that special election, and Young emerged as the winner.
“The laws for how the election was conducted at that time have changed,” Fenumiai said, referring to the new system of ranked-choice voting.
A special primary, scheduled for June 11, is Alaska’s first election under the new ranked-choice voting system. The special general election will be Aug. 16.
In the special primary, voters will choose from the list of candidates who filed, regardless of party affiliation. The top four vote-getters advance to the general election.
In the special general election, voters will rank their top four choices, in order of preference. The candidate to receive the majority of votes (50% plus one) will be named the winner.
“It’s a ‘jungle primary’; getting to the top four is very achievable,” Fairbanks Rep. Adam Wool said about the ranked-choice voting system.
The following is the list of primary special election candidates, in alphabetical order, who filed to run in the special election.
- 1. Denny Aguayo, Nikiski, nonpartisan
- 2. Jay R. Armstrong, Fairbanks, Republican
- 3. Brian T. Beal, Fairbanks, undeclared
- 4. Tim Beck, Fairbanks, undeclared
- 5. Nick Begich, Anchorage, Republican
- 6. Gregg Brelsford, Anchorage, undeclared
- 7. Robert Brown, Wasilla, nonpartisan
- 8. Chris Bye, Fairbanks, Libertarian
- 9. John Callahan, Anchorage, Republican
- 10. Arlene Carle, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- 11. Santa Claus, North Pole, undeclared
- 12. John Coghill Jr., Fairbanks, Republican
- 13. Christopher Constant, Anchorage, Democrat
- 14. Breck Craig, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- 15. Lady Donna Dutchess, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- 16. Otto H. Florschutz III, Wrangell, Republican
- 17. Laurel Foster, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- 18. Tom Gibbons, Glennallen, Republican
- 19. Karyn Griffin, Soldotna, undeclared
- 20. Al Gross, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- 21. Andrew Halcro, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- 22. Ted Heintz, Anchorage, Libertarian
- 23. Bill Hibler, Fairbanks, nonpartisan
- 24. John Wayne Howe, Alaska Independent, Fairbanks
- 25. David Hughes, undeclared, North Pole
- 26. Don Knight, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- 27. Jeff Lowenfels, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- 28. Bob Lyons, Houston, Republican
- 29. Anne McCabe, Soldotna, nonpartisan
- 30. Mikel Melander, Fairbanks, Republican
- 31. Sherry Mettler, Anchorage, undeclared
- 32. Mike Milligan, Kodiak, Democrat
- 33. Richard Morris, Juneau, nonpartisan
- 34. J.R. Myers, Cut Bank, MT, Libertarian
- 35. Emil Notti, Anchorage, Democrat
- 36. Robert Ornelas, American Independence Party
- 37. Sarah Palin, Wasilla, Republican
- 38. Silvio Pellegrini, Fort Wainwright, undeclared
- 39. Mary Peltola, Bethel, Democrat
- 40. Joshua Revak, Anchorage, Republican
- 41. Tara Sweeney, Anchorage, Republican
- 42. Jesse Sumner, Wasilla, Republican
- 43. Maxwell Sumner, Wasilla, Republican
- 44. David Thistle, La Jolla, Calif., undeclared
- 45. Ernest Thomas, Anchorage, Democrat
- 46. Richard Clayton Trotter, Eagle River, Republican
- 47. Bradley Welter, Anchorage, Republican
- 48. Jason Williams, Copper Center, undeclared
- 49. Jo Woodward, Fairbanks, Republican
- 50. Adam Wool, Democrat, Fairbanks
- 51. Stephen Wright, Republican, Wasilla