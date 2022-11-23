Alaska State Troopers

Ouzinkie resident Andrew Nicholas Panamarioff, 30, has been arrested on three counts of assault and one count of attempted first-degree murder for an incident that allegedly happened in the Kodiak Island village last Thursday, according to court documents.

Village Public Safety Officer and Ouzinkie Mayor Elijah Jackson told Alaska State Troopers that he had been informed of the incident, which allegedly occurred at the victim’s house. According to the trooper’s report, “there was blood everywhere inside the residence and all over [the victim] from the assault, to include blood-soaked clothing and balled up/bloody paper towels.”

