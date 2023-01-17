Four seasoned Fairbanks lawmakers with almost 30 years of experience between them leave public office today as a new class of state leaders gets sworn in for the 33rd Alaska Legislature.
Outgoing legislators shared some advice for the leaders gathering in Juneau, which is seeing the largest crop of newbie lawmakers in a couple of decades.
Maxine Dibert, Will Stapp, Frank Tomaszewski and Ashley Carrick will take the oath of office today as Fairbanks’ newest representatives.
Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, who served for four years in the House, said he sees both positives and negatives with large turnover.
“It’s good to have new, fresh eyes and fewer incoming vendettas,” Hopkins wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “But the institutional knowledge of why things happened and how things came to be are essential to solving problems. I hope they look to how things came to be, instead of just how they are today, and really solve problems.”
An effective legislator should be curious and ask real questions, he added.
“Don’t just try to make a political point or a ‘gotcha,’” he wrote in an email. “Find out what the real goal of a bill is, who opposed it or supported in the past. Real questions are few and far between down there, and they are powerful tools when done in public meetings and on the record.”
The Senate is set to hold its first floor session at 1 p.m. followed by the House at 2 p.m.
Overall, the main advice to new leaders from outgoing leaders reached on Monday was to listen, learn and get a mentor.
Fairbanks lawmakers whose terms are ending include Hopkins, Bart LeBon, who served for four years, Adam Wool, who served for eight years, and Steve Thompson, who served for 12 years.
A vote for speaker of the House is possible today if a coalition of at least 21 of the 40 legislators forms. Lawmakers reached on Monday were cagey about discussing organization of the House.
Wool, an out-going Democrat, cautioned incoming freshman legislators from trying to take control of the chamber.
“I think the lack of experience would be daunting for that to be successful,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
A leadership team and committee chairs were announced by the Senate last month, and committee assignments for that chamber should come out today, according to Noah Hanson, communications director for the Alaska Senate Majority.
The only Senate committee with a full complement is the Senate Finance Committee. From Fairbanks, Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, will serve on that panel.
Last year, three Fairbanks lawmakers, Thompson, LeBon and Wool, belonged on the House Finance Committee.
Who gets a seat on that coveted panel in the new House of Representatives will depend on the formation of the leadership team.
LeBon, a Republican, stressed the importance of getting on a legislative finance committee.
“Understanding how the budget is built and ultimately passed on to the governor for his signature is a complicated task but an unavoidable obligation that every legislator must accept as their primary job responsibility,” he wrote in an email. “After all, that is the primary reason each new member was elected!”
He said new lawmakers should learn about “how the legislative support system works to help craft the state budget.”
Technical knowledge of how bills become law is essential, he added.
“The learning curve is steep and must be mastered very quickly as committee work begins immediately after the House organizes,” he wrote.
Wool said lawmakers with rich private sector experience are valuable and should use their strengths, but he warned that it can backfire.
“I think it’s important for legislators to be true ‘citizen legislators’ and bring with them some of their personal experience and knowledge into the Legislature,” he wrote in an email. “However, be careful that some may say you’re looking for personal gain. When a former teacher wants more funding for the schools, that’s ok. But when a business owner, or former business owner, gets too involved in an industry they happen to feel very strongly about, and have a lot of knowledge about, watch out. That might not go over well.
“I say to the new folks, listen more than you talk, and think about what you say,” Wool wrote. “Try to be respectful of everyone and try to learn from everyone. There are a lot of good, smart people in Juneau that walk the halls and come into your office. Some are even lobbyists.”