We're updating a list of local entities open, closed or delayed from the weekend winter storm.
City and borough
City hall and city of Fairbanks are closed today due to weather. Garbage pickup will be delayed by one day this week.
All Fairbanks North Star Borough non-emergency operations are closed for services today.
The Fairbanks, Delta Junction, and Nenana courts are closed. Emergency proceedings will be held remotely. (Call 1-800-768-2983. Access code: 4529275#)
North Pole City Hall is closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday, and all non-essential city employees are working from home.
Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is closed Monday.
Libraries in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are closed.
Roads
The Parks Highway re-opened at 4 a.m. Monday after Alaska state troopers shut it down in both directions overnight between Nenana and Healy due to extremely hazardous driving conditions and multiple vehicles off the road.