Two Alaska State Trooper vehicles are parked in front of Delta High School midday on Friday, May 20, 2023. Troopers were investigating a threat to students in the junior and senior high schools that are co-located in the building. The threat was ultimately determined to be an online scam attempt.

An online threat — later determined to be part of a scam to extort money — sent Delta Junction schools into lockdown Friday.

Delta High School was made aware at about 10:30 a.m. Friday of a threat against some individual high school students, Delta High School principal Michael Lee said. At 10:43 a.m., a first message went out to parents by phone and email notifying them of the situation. Lee also made a post on Facebook on the school’s page to notify the community, as did the other junior high and elementary schools.

