ConocoPhillips' Willow Project

Alaska leaders are lauding the findings of an expanded federal environmental review of the Willow oil and gas project. ConocoPhillips

 ConocoPhillips

Alaska’s congressional delegation is pressing the U.S. government to complete the permitting process for the Willow project in time for the winter construction season.

The project in the federally-owned National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A) is expected to increase trans-Alaska oil pipeline throughput by 20% and is one of the biggest pending projects on the North Slope.

