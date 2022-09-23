Alaska’s congressional delegation is pressing the U.S. government to complete the permitting process for the Willow project in time for the winter construction season.
The project in the federally-owned National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A) is expected to increase trans-Alaska oil pipeline throughput by 20% and is one of the biggest pending projects on the North Slope.
A coalition of Alaska Native and conservation groups oppose the Willow project, saying climate change impacts are being overlooked and approvals were rushed by former President Donald Trump’s administration.
On Feb. 1, 2021, a judge in U.S. District Court for Alaska issued an injunction on the Willow Master Development Plan. It was sent back to the federal Bureau of Land Management to address deficiencies.
U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both R-Alaska, and Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola, D-Alaska, on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland asking for more urgency in completing the regulatory process, which began in 2018.
“Willow will be a significant economic driver for Alaska, creating thousands of high-paying construction jobs, primarily with labor from union workers, and hundreds of permanent positions,” reads the letter signed by the Alaska Congressional Delegation. “After years of study and review, both the Administration and Alaskans can feel confident that the project will abide by the strictest environmental considerations in the world, while being constructed and operated by a company with an impressive record of safe and responsible development on the North Slope.”
In July, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management put out a new environmental impact analysis that “includes a corrected and expanded analysis of potential climate impacts associated with the Willow Project,” reads the announcement of a 45-day comment period. “This expanded climate analysis, among other things, addresses the court’s finding that the original analysis failed to consider downstream foreign emissions resulting from the consumption of oil produced by the project.”
The Willow project is expected to produce approximately 600 million barrels of oil equivalent over its lifetime, according to a project description by ConocoPhillips.
The Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace hold that the Willow project would generate about 260 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent once the oil is consumed.
Many leaders see the project as an important offset to declines from other oil fields that feed the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. ConocoPhillips hoped to begin producing oil around 2025.
“The permitting process must be completed by the end of 2022 at very latest so the project’s proponent can make a final investment decision and hire Alaskans in time for the winter construction season,” reads the letter from the Alaska delegation.
The Willow project has support from North Slope mayors, trade unions and President Joe Biden.
The development is about 36 miles outside of Nuiqsut, which is about 136 miles southeast of Utqiagvik.
“Project planning has spanned five presidential administrations,” the project description reads. “ConocoPhillips acquired the first Willow-area leases in 1999 and began the development permitting process in 2018. Since then, the project has undergone multiple years of rigorous regulatory review and environmental analysis. When the current public comment period is completed August 29, 2022, the project will have reached 215 days of public comment opportunity throughout the EIS [environmental impact statement] process.”
