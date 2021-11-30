Today, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is known as Giving Tuesday, a day many nonprofit organizations use as a fundraising opportunity. Unfortunately, it is also common for fraudulent people or groups to take advantage of Giving Tuesday by requesting money under false pretenses by posing as charities.
Ahead of Giving Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Law put out a press release alerting Alaskans about the heightened potential for scams, as well as advice for avoiding falling victim to a fraud. “Some unscrupulous individuals or groups always try to find ways to separate consumers from their hard-earned money,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. “Scam artists would do just about anything for a buck, even if it means misleading consumers into donating to a fake charity,” Taylor added.
Giving Tuesday is not the only time to be alert; scams are also common during times of year when there is more shopping, such as the holiday season.
“While scams can happen at any time, consumers should be more vigilant during times of increased seasonal shopping that scammers may use to their advantage, including the holiday season or the arrival of PFD checks,” explained Chloe Martin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In order to avoid becoming a victim of a fraud, Taylor urged Alaskans to do their research before parting with their money in order “to make sure donations are used in the right ways.”
Along with asking questions of the organization, other tips include avoiding high-pressure sale tactics or groups that are unwilling to provide financial or organizational information, and using caution when giving money to people soliciting on the roadside (make payments to the organization itself, not the person), and asking door-to-door solicitors to identify themselves and their organization.
“Legitimate charities won’t try to force customers into donating and will give customers as much information as needed for them to make a wise giving choice,” according to the news release. And, in general, “consumers should be skeptical about any unsolicited calls, texts or other correspondence from someone demanding money,” said Aaron Sadler with the Alaska Department of Law.
Additionally, in Alaska most charities (with the exception of some religious organization) are required to register with the Department of Law prior to soliciting donations. To verify if an organization is legitimate, visit the Department website at www.law.alaska.gov/consumer/charityreg.html.
There are also several websites, including Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, that review and rate charities and how they spend their money. These websites are also good resources for Alaskans who are trying to determine how to best allocate their donations.