In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said Wednesday.
Omicron BA.2: What we know
Matt Binnicker, who studies viral infections at the Mayo Clinic, described BA.2 as a “sibling” or “child” of the original Omicron variant. Omicron was noted for its extremely high number of variations, and BA.2 is differentiated due to unique variations from the original.
Some of these variations give BA.2 a “growth advantage,” which leads it to be more transmissible, Binnicker said. BA.2’s “growth advantage” makes it the most contagious variant of Covid yet; according to McLaughlin it is somewhere between 25% and 80% more contagious than the initial Omicron.
There is no evidence that BA.2 is more virulent, meaning that it causes more severe disease than BA.1. As McLaughlin noted, this is evidenced in the decreasing number of hospitalizations across Alaska.
Some of its specific differences may allow BA.2 to evade immunity more easily, said Binnicker. So far, vaccines appear to be just as effective against the new Omicron variant as they were against the original. However, monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab has proven to be an ineffective treatment against the new variant, and is no longer authorized in several areas, including Alaska.
What to expect
Despite being more highly transmissible than the original Omicron variant, infectious disease experts do not believe BA.2 will result in a surge of the magnitude of the initial variant.
Although researchers are still waiting to see what the exact impact of BA.2 will be, it “certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to be anything like we’ve seen [earlier this year],” O’Horo said.
Binnicker agreed that cases will likely increase eventually, but are unlikely to return to the record highs of January and February. This is mainly due to high levels of immunity, both from vaccination and previous infection. Reinfection with Omicron BA.2 in people who previously had the BA.1 variant is possible, but rare, Binnicker said. This suggests that a prior Omicron infection provides a relatively high immunity against the new variant, he explained.
This does not mean that the BA.2 variant will have no impact on case numbers. According to John O’Horo, an infectious disease specialist with the Mayo Clinic, there will likely be a surge in the United States–possibly as early as within the next few weeks.
Increasing case numbers have been reported in other countries, such as Australia and Germany. However, the exact source of the new surges is hard to pinpoint, said Binnicker. Binnicker pointed out that, while the increase is likely in part due to BA.2, the latest variant coincides with countries easing their Covid restrictions.
There is “some evidence of an upward trajectory” in Alaska, according to a report from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Cases in Alaska increased 16% in the past week compared to the week prior.
The increase is not uniform across communities, however, and Covid numbers are dropping in some areas. For example, cases in the Municipality of Anchorage “may be increasing modestly,” reads the report, but there is no sign of change in other population centers, including the Fairbanks North Star Borough.