As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations fall, concern over the new Omicron variant ramps up. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services held a news conference Monday to discuss what the variant could mean for Alaska.
Omicron variant
The takeaway message from the conference is that much more is not known than is known about the new variant, which emerged last week in South Africa.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink explained that it is unclear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants, if the Covid vaccine is effective against the strain, and whether the disease it causes is more severe. There is no evidence that tests are any less effective in detecting the variant, Zink said.
What is known is that it can infect people who have recovered from the virus as well as those who are vaccinated.
Health officials were worried by the high number of mutations; the variant has between 50 to 54 total mutations, some of which have not been seen before.
“When we see this big of a jump, it is concerning,” said Jayme Parker, who works in Alaska’s Virology Laboratory. The variant, Parker said, is “highly divergent.”
“It is clearly an animal of its own,” she added.
What is particularly concerning is that some of the mutations impact the spike protein, which is what most vaccines target. The mutation could therefore impact vaccine efficacy, although there is no indication yet that this is the case with Omicron.
In terms of how the variant presents itself, symptoms appear to be similar to other SARS-CoV-2 variants, said state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin. One distinction noted so far is that people with the Omicron variant reported more intense fatigue than with other variants. In some cases, patients have not reported a loss of taste or smell.
It is too soon to say when the new variant will arrive in Alaska, as well as what will happen once it arrives, McLaughlin said. He said that DHSS is looking at the spread in other countries and states to attempt to predict what to expect. Officials should know more in the next few weeks, according to McLaughlin.
To prevent the spread of the new variant, the World Health Organization recommends people take the same measures they have been suggesting from the start of the pandemic: physical distancing, hand washing, wearing a mask, and avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.
Due to the looming threat of Omicron, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday strengthened recommendations for both vaccination and booster doses among adults 18 and older.
Covid cases in Alaska
The good news is that Covid cases in Alaska are continuing their downward trend. “Case counts dropping pretty considerably, which is really good news,” McLaughlin said.
DHSS reported 716 new Covid-19 cases, one death and 13 new hospitalizations over the weekend.
Cases
The state reported 373 cases on Saturday followed by 236 cases on Sunday and 107 on Monday. In Fairbanks, there were 34 cases over the past three days.
Deaths
One death was reported over the weekend, of a Wrangell man in his 60s.
Hospitalizations
The hospitalization rate is continuing to decline both in Fairbanks and statewide. On Monday, 79 patients were hospitalized with Covid in Alaska; Covid patients comprise just 6.9 % of all patients. Five of these patients were on ventilators and 95 Intensive Care Unit beds were occupied, leaving 22 available. There are currently eight Covid positive patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and three open beds in the ICU.
Vaccinations
As of Monday, 61% of Alaskans ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55% are fully vaccinated. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 53% of residents have received at least one dose and 48% are fully vaccinated.
Getting vaccinated is the best protection against both the virus and hospitalization, according to health officials. Unvaccinated people are about 15 times more likely to require hospitalization than their vaccinated peers, according to DHSS.
“Vaccines are our biggest tool against this virus,” Zink said.
Health officials urge people 18 and older who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over six months ago or their Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than two months ago to get a booster shot.