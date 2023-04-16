Old guys to Alaska

Contributed photo

Paul Dick, Rob Hallstrom and Rex Hibbert made a 4,000 mile trek from Grapd Rapids, Minnesota, to Fairbanks by snowmachine.

 Contributed photo

In the end, the three self-described ‘’old guys’’ arrived in Fairbanks on Wednesday not by snowmachine, but by a truck that toted them the last 60 miles of their 38-day adventure.

Plagued by mechanical problems on the final two days of a journey that took them from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to within a (long) stone’s throw of Fairbanks, Paul Dick, 72, Rex Hibbert, 70, and Rob Hallstrom, 65, say they achieved what they set out to do more than two years ago.

