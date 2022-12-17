Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed John Boyle, an energy industry executive, to serve as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, according to a Friday announcement. He starts the new job on Jan. 6, 2023.
The husband and father of two, who holds a law degree, was most recently the government affairs manager for Santos Ltd., an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company, according to a resume posted online. He also previously worked as director of government affairs for BP in Alaska and for the North Slope Borough.
“Commissioner Boyle will serve both the department and Alaskans with distinction,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “His legal training, knowledge of Alaska’s resource industries and commitment to developing our resources to the maximum benefit of all Alaskans, and in the safest possible manner, make him an excellent choice to lead the department during my second term.”
Boyle replaces Acting Commissioner Akis Gialopsos, who was appointed temporarily after Commissioner Corri Feige resigned in June, saying she needed to spend more time with family in the Lower 48.
Boyle has lived in Alaska since 2010 after graduating from the J. Ruben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University. He moved to Fairbanks to serve as a judicial law clerk.
Boyle also lived in Utqiagvik while working as an assistant borough attorney and later as director of government affairs for the North Slope Borough.
He currently lives in Anchorage.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.