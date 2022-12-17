John Boyle

Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed John Boyle, an energy industry executive, to serve as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, according to a Friday announcement. He starts the new job on Jan. 6, 2023.

The husband and father of two, who holds a law degree, was most recently the government affairs manager for Santos Ltd., an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company, according to a resume posted online. He also previously worked as director of government affairs for BP in Alaska and for the North Slope Borough.

