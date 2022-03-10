A coalition of North Slope residents gathered Tuesday for a public forum to voice their concerns surrounding an uncontained natural gas leak detected at a ConocoPhillips Alaska drill site last week.
On Monday, the company evacuated all non-essential personnel from the CD1 Alpine drill site “out of an abundance of caution,” said Dennis Nuss, ConocoPhillips Alaska spokesperson.
The forum — which included representatives from ConocoPhillips Alaska, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and the state of Alaska — came in response to concerns about the potential effects the leak could have on the health and safety of Nuiqsut residents, a small Inupiat village located eight miles south of the drill site.
During the hours-long teleconference on Wednesday, residents presented their concerns and unease toward the situation.
“This has caused a lot of panic and worry to our residents, seeing it all over, people posting about being sick and having headaches, this is a very big eye opener,” said one female resident.
On Twitter, users claimed Nuiqsut residents were falling ill as a result of the leak, however, ConocoPhillips Alaska has maintained that no natural gas has been detected outside of the CD1 pad, according to Nuss.
In 2012, an oil rig 18 miles from Nuiqsut blew out, causing an estimated 42,000 gallons of drilling mud to spill into the tundra. A number of residents reported having trouble breathing after the explosion.
“We know that the readings and the indicators … around the CD1 site have not changed,” a representative of ConocoPhillips Alaska said during the teleconference. “We’re not picking up any significant levels outside the well house.”
“We take safety and health and security of our employees and of the residents of the North Slope and of the residents of Nuiqsut as a top priority,” the representative added.
Names of residents and ConocoPhillips Alaska representatives were not made clear during the teleconference.
ConocoPhillips Alaska did not provide an estimate on the amount of natural gas that has been released so far. The company is continuing to use natural gas detection monitors and aerial infrared surveys to monitor the pad. The cause of the leak remains unknown but it is being called natural seepage.
Residents of Nuiqsut have been advised to pack an emergency bag with necessary medications and supplies but evacuations are not underway. The facility is continuing to supply natural gas to the Nuiqsut Utility Cooperative, Nuss said.