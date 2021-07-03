Troopers have identified the four individuals on board a small private plane that crashed Thursday just after takeoff in North Pole.
Pilot Evan Wheeler, 63, and Sherlyin Wheeler, 59, and a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy survived the crash and were transported to a Fairbanks area hospital, according to Austin McDaniel with the Alaska State Troopers. The current condition of the occupants is unknown.
The cause of the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, McDaniel said. It went down about 2 p.m. Thursday on Porter Avenue.
According to a witness at the scene, the Cessna 170B aircraft failed to gain sufficient elevation and crashed into a nearby slough after colliding with trees at the end of the private airstrip.
The small aircraft belonged to Wheeler, McDaniel said.
Anna Kardash, who called 911 after witnessing the crash, said, “The plane was taking off and it wasn’t high enough and it crashed into a tree and went down.”
After the crash landing, the plane “erupted in a huge fire” with “flames close to the top of the trees,” Kardash said.
Firefighters from the division of forestry assisted on scene and collected water from the slough via helicopter to extinguish the flames.
