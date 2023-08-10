National Transportation Safety Board

The state-chartered helicopter that crashed near Utqiagvik on July 20 wasn’t reported overdue for over nine hours despite its tracking system reporting that it had stopped, according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Tuesday.

The 1969 Bell fatal crash resulted in the deaths of all aboard, including its North Pole pilot and three Alaska Department of Natural Resources employees based in Fairbanks. Federal investigators are still working out details on how the helicopter crashed into a North Slope lake.

