The state-chartered helicopter that crashed near Utqiagvik on July 20 wasn’t reported overdue for over nine hours despite its tracking system reporting that it had stopped, according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Tuesday.
The 1969 Bell fatal crash resulted in the deaths of all aboard, including its North Pole pilot and three Alaska Department of Natural Resources employees based in Fairbanks. Federal investigators are still working out details on how the helicopter crashed into a North Slope lake.
According to the preliminary report, the helicopter, owned by Homer-based Maritime Helicopters, departed Utqiagvik at 10:01 a.m. on July 20 with a brief stop at the Atqasuk Airport before it ultimately crashed into Lake Itinik near Wainwright at 11 a.m.
The helicopter was expected back in Utqiagvik by 8:30 p.m. but never returned, prompting the the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue Team to deploy a helicopter team in response.
The report states that the search and rescue team discovered wreckage in the shallow North Slope Lake at 3:15 a.m. on July 21. The team discovered the bodies of the dead on July 23.
The deceased were identified as pilot Bernard “Tony” Higdon, 48, of North Pole; Netherlands-born Ronald Daanen, 51, of Fairbanks; North Dakota-born Justin Garmann, 27, of Fairbanks; and Tori Moore, 26, of Sound Bend, Indiana.
The remains of the three state employees were eventually flown back to Fairbanks, where they underwent a DNR escort to a Fairbanks funeral home.
The pilot and three state scientists/researchers were stationed in Utqiagvik while conducting field work for the Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, according to DNR.
The helicopter was equipped with real-time tracking system, which “broadcasts flight status data in 3-minute intervals to satellite-based receivers.”
Investigators reviewed the tracker data, which “ends as the helicopter passed over the southeastern shoreline of Lake Itinik, while continuing to travel in a northwesterly direction, at an altitude of 144 ft above mean sea level, with a ground speed of 93 knots.”
The lake itself sits at about 56 feet above sea level.
According to the NTSB, investigators are determining who was responsible for tracking the flight — an FAA regulation and requirement of the operator — and why the helicopter was flowing low to the ground.
While weather conditions were reported as 8 miles of visibility, they were taken 30 miles from the crash site and patterns can change rapidly.
According to the report, the helicopter wreckage was recovered from the lake shoreline and transported to Utqiagvik and ultimately relocated to Anchorage for additional investigation.
