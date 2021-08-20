The Northstar Community Residential Center in Fairbanks was evacuated Tuesday while officers investigated a suspicious bag later deemed unthreatening, authorities said.
Staff at the Northstar Center alerted troopers that a “suspicious bag containing possible explosives” was delivered to a resident Tuesday evening, according to Alaska State Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel. Troopers responded to the scene, and the building was evacuated for approximately 25 minutes.
Investigators discovered a degraded firework in the bag, according to the AST report. The firework was discarded by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Wainwright.
The Northstar Community Residential Center is a halfway house where offenders are sent to transition away from an institutionalized setting. According to the state of Alaska Department of Corrections Policies and Procedures manual, a sentenced prisoner can be furloughed to a community residential program during “the last six months of incarceration” unless they are considered to be a clear threat to public safety. The center has 143 beds split between two units.
The origins of the bag are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, McDaniel said. Troopers do not believe that the incident was a threat to the Northstar Center.
