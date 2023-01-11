Dr. Oliver Aveogan Leavitt

Fran Durner/Stevens Foundation photo

Dr. Oliver Aveogan Leavitt, who was a close friend of Sen. Ted Stevens, has a quiet chat with him after the unveiling and dedication of the senator’s statue in March 2019 at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Leavitt died Monday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 79.

North Slope Iñupiat leader and lifelong resident of Utqiagvik, Dr. Oliver Aveogan Leavitt, died Monday at the age of 79.

The First Alaskans Institute awarded Leavitt the Howard Rock Alaska Native Leader Award in October 2022 for putting his community and people before himself, according to the First Alaskans Institute. He served as the treasurer of the Arctic Slope Native Association from 1970-2014, as a board member for the Alaska Federation of Natives from 1971-1999, and was an original member of the ASRC board of directors, according to the FAI. He was also a member of Alaska’s Local Boundary and the U.S. Arctic Research commissions.

