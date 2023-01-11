North Slope Iñupiat leader and lifelong resident of Utqiagvik, Dr. Oliver Aveogan Leavitt, died Monday at the age of 79.
The First Alaskans Institute awarded Leavitt the Howard Rock Alaska Native Leader Award in October 2022 for putting his community and people before himself, according to the First Alaskans Institute. He served as the treasurer of the Arctic Slope Native Association from 1970-2014, as a board member for the Alaska Federation of Natives from 1971-1999, and was an original member of the ASRC board of directors, according to the FAI. He was also a member of Alaska’s Local Boundary and the U.S. Arctic Research commissions.
As the ASRC’s vice president of Lands and vice president of Government Affairs, he advocated for economic development on the North Slope and helped add amendments to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, according to the ASRC. In 1972, Leavitt was elected as the first present of the North Slope Borough Assembly for four years, and served for 24 years on the Assembly.
“Oliver’s lifetime of service to his country, his people and most importantly, his family, will never be forgotten,” Rex A. Rock Sr., ASRC president and CEO, said in a released statement. “We are eternally grateful for his hard work and sacrifice over the last 50 years. On behalf of the North Slope Iñupiat, we thank Oliver’s loved ones for sharing him with us. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of our people and those across the state. We send our heartfelt prayers to Annie, his children and all of his loved ones.”
“Our friend, Oliver had a vision for the future that will continue to inspire generations of North Slope Iñupiat,” Crawford Patkotak, ASRC board chairman, said. “His mentorship to so many of our people over the decades keeps alive his commitment to the North Slope Iñupiat and is the legacy he leaves behind. We thank Oliver for his humble devotion to his people and offer our deepest sympathies and continued prayers of peace and comfort to his family.”
Leavitt was a whaling boat builder and umailik (captain), as well as a Barrow Whalers fan, according to the ASRC and the FAI. He served in the Vietnam War in the United States Army, according to the ASRC.
Saagulik Elizabeth Hensley, vice president of External Affairs at the Native corporation NANA, has known Leavitt since she was a child. She said he was a staunch advocate for his region and Indigenous Alaskans across their homeland.
“He was tough as nails and he had a tremendous sense of humor and a huge heart for our people,” she said. Hensley said Leavitt also took people under his wing to mentor them, passed on traditional knowledge and was a smart businessman.
One of those he took under his wing to mentor was La quen náay Liz Medicine Crow (Haida/Tlingit), the president and CEO of First Alaskans Institue. She remembered Leavitt as funny, kind and generous.
“When you sat with him, you knew he was listening to you,” she said. “He was so generous that he shared his family and community with the world. He wanted them to be seen for how incredible they were.”
He had three children with Annie Hopson Leavitt — Mary Lou, Martina and William. He has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com