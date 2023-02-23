North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra made a pitch for his Police Policy Manual Wednesday during a meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Dutra, also president of the Alaska Association of Chiefs of Police, introduced the Alaska Police Project to the committee, saying that it is a way to ensure that there’s a fair, equitable, safe, consistent access to police policies.
“This is a way to help safeguard civil liberties of Alaskan citizens,” Dutra said.
The Police Policy Manual also paves the way for accreditation. “Accreditation is a way for departments to show they’ve reached a pinnacle for police standards,” Dutra explained.
The police departments of Kenai and Juneau are the only two accredited police departments in Alaska, he said, adding that accreditation also creates good accountability between residents and the police.
Dutra said it’s the right time to implement the policy. He said police departments across the country are seeing an erosion of public trust and ramifications of poor policies and training.
The Police Policy Manual also ensures consistency across the state, he said. “Having the same rules of engagement across the state is incredibly important to ensure citizens that your police departments are operating from the same page,” he said.
“It could save lives,” Dutra said. “It’s safer for all of our communities.”
“The bottom line here is making sure our citizens are being treated correctly,” he said.
If funding is approved for the project, the 60 law enforcement agencies across the state would have the opportunity to participate in it. The multi-year process of implementation would include creating a statewide policy, implementing the policy, training law enforcement officers, participating in monthly trainings, and having the opportunity for accreditation.
Dutra requested $1.2 million from the state Legislature for the project. That allows 70% of law enforcement agencies in Alaska to participate.
“Policing touches just about every citizen, every day in Alaska,” he said.