A North Pole man convicted of stabbing and decapitating his mother has been sentenced to 76 years in prison.
Travis Reed, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder and misconduct involving a corpse in July 2021. His sentencing was Wednesday in Fairbanks Superior Court.
The jury found Reed guilty of killing 59-year-old Viviane Osborne with a blunt instrument before he decapitated her on Nov. 26, 2017. Troopers said that Reed introduced himself as “the father of the universe” at the scene.
Reed was found locked inside his mother’s North Police home naked with minor abrasions on his body and bloodstains on his feet, according to charging documents. He told troopers that he “had to do it” because his mother was a werewolf.
Reed pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed that Osborne’s death was accidental. He said that he was a victim who was wrongfully convicted during his allocution on Wednesday.
“I am not a murderer,” he said. “I had no intent, an accident happened. I am innocent, wrongly convicted. I am a victim, and I will appeal.”
Reed added that he had a limited criminal history and has faced zero disciplinary action while in custody. His lawyer, Gary Soberay, reiterated those points and added that Reed should not face a maximum penalty because he was suffering from mental health and substance abuse related issues at the time of the murder.
“It is easy for the prosecution to say, ‘This is matricide, this is heinous’ and therefore it warrants a maximum penalty,” Soberay said. “There were other things at play when this happened. Something less than the maximum penalty is warranted.”
Prosecutors disputed the argument and requested Reed be sentenced to 100 years in prison, a maximum combined sentence for the charges.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock, who prosecuted the case, reminded the judge of the crime’s graphic details, in which the victim was decapitated, scalped and stabbed multiple times in the genitals.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple sentenced Reed to 75 years for the murder and one year for the misconduct involving a corpse, adding that he did not qualify under the law as a worst offender.
“Mr. Reed stated in his allocution that the beheading of Ms. Osborne was an accident,” Temple said. “The court finds that statement is not only not credible, but borders on, if it wasn’t so serious and horrific, ridiculous. The evidence is very clear that this was an intentional act of murder.”
“His prospect for rehabilitation is highly guarded,” he added. “Mr. Reed has shown no remorse, rather he has tried to claim this was an accident.”
In addition to the 76 year sentence, Reed was ordered to complete 10 years of probation. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 50 years of the murder sentence.