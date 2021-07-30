A North Pole man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography. The sentencing hearing was held at the U.S. District Court in Fairbanks on July 23.
In June 2018, Jason Patzke, 47, downloaded, accessed and deleted pornographic videos depicting children as young as four and five engaged in sexual acts with adults, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Patzke admitted to downloading child pornography images and videos and stated that he deleted images from his computer using a scrubber program during an interview with the FBI.
Patzke was subject to increased penalties because of prior state of Alaska felony convictions for sexual abuse of an 11-year-old in 2001 and indecent exposure involving teenagers in 2004.
“Sexual exploitation of children is one of the most egregious offenses against one of our most vulnerable populations,” said Adam Pierce of the FBI’s Anchorage office. “The defendant knowingly exploited innocent children, including toddlers, for his own indulgence. Those who engage in such conduct should expect to be held accountable.”
The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Doty prosecuted the case.
“The streets and children in the Fairbanks area are safer today with Patzke in federal prison for the next 15 years,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson said in the release. “We are committed to aggressively prosecuting and holding accountable those who create, possess or distribute child pornography, particularly those with a criminal history of abusing children. We can never rest as long as even one child is being robbed of their childhood innocence in this horrific manner.”
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse.