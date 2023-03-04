The North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce continues to fundraise and seek donations for a new welcome center, according to Chamber Vice President Howard Rixie.
Rixie provided an update to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finance committee Thursday night.
“When you thought of North Pole Community Chamber in the past, you probably thought of our little log cabin next to the Elf’s Den,” Rixie said. “It was our visitor’s center, the face of the Chamber for a long time.”
The chamber closed the original visitor center, a seasonal operation, in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. As the pandemic played out and business resumed, the log cabin was deemed uninhabitable due to deteriorating conditions, including mold and flood damage.
Rixie added changes to the Richardson Highway over the years significantly reduced traffic from Fairbanks to the old site on Mistletoe Drive.
The chamber demolished the cabin in 2022 after launching a fundraising campaign to build a new one. The chamber plans to build the center on a lot near Pagoda Chinese Restaurant for a 30-year lease at $1 a year.
Design Alaska, he said, donated design services for the center.
The 2,300-square-foot facility would include a large meeting room to fit 50 people, a “pop-up business” room, a local heritage center/museum, visitor reception area and spots for local businesses.
“We think there’s an opportunity to address multiple purposes,” Rixie said.
Rixie said the welcome center would serve as a hub for Alaska heritage and culture, a place to welcome new residents and promote businesses.
“Our primary customers here will be the residents,” Rixie said. “If you can imagine a young family showing up in our community and they have kids and walk into the North Pole area, they are going to have questions about jobs for spouses, child care, churches and schools.”
Visitors, he said, are seen as “more of a tertiary benefactor.”
He added the greater 99705 zip code area contains more than 1,400 licensed businesses, most of them home-based operations.
“We think we can play a role in helping to educate them,” Rixie said. “We are empowering our community, our residents and businesses through this center.
The welcome center would serve as a hub for business development courses, meeting space and a “pop-up” spot to conduct operations for a few weeks.
Rixie said home-based businesses would be able to set up shop for three weeks at no costs to encourage a transition to “a brick and mortar spot.”
Rixie said the visitor center will benefit the greater North Pole area, which the chamber views as everything from the back side of Fort Wainwright to Chena Hot Springs Road, Eielson Air Force base and Salcha.
Rixie said the chamber estimated construction costs at $600,000, but added its designer places the costs higher at $800,000 to $1 million.
“We’re out there trying to count our nickels and trying to raise $900,000 in cash,” Rixie said. “We’re partnering with a lot of trades for in-kind contributions.”
To date, the chamber has raised $175,000, including a $25,000 donation from the North Pole Lions Club and another $80,000 from in-kind pledges. In addition, the chamber is applying for a $600,000 project grant, with hopes to get a letter of support from the borough.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said he will request $25,000 in his budget, subject to final Assembly approval.
“There is $10,000 in our budget that goes to the city of North Pole for economic development,” Ward said. “We would repurpose that and add $15,000 to that fund.”
The chamber is already a benefactor of the city of North Pole’s bed tax grants.
“We believe the chamber truly is the face of North Pole and we give people an opportunity to visit, live, work and thrive in North Pole,” Rixie said.
Operational costs would hover around $70,000 a year, including a part-time executive director, utilities and other expenses.
Rixie said bed tax revenue from North Pole, donations and its gaming proceeds should cover the cost.
Most of the chamber’s board of directors are young and new, Rixie said, and infused with a passion for improving the community.
“We went out to survey our membership and potential members,” Rixie said. “In doing so, we recognized there was a lot of change happening in the community.”
An influx of residents, including additional military families due to the beddown of two F-35 squadrons at Eielson Air Force Face, “is changing our neighborhoods and the whole dynamics with it.”
Growth is on the horizon, he added, with the planned construction of a Three Bears Alaska store complex and potential development of Brookside Park subdivision, which would add 240 housing units.
“We have to respond and with change people are less inclined to come to Fairbanks to get what they need,” Rixie said.
He noted his board members have experience to execute planned programs and services.
“If the building is there, it will happen very quickly,” Rixie said.
For more information on the North Pole Chamber welcome center project, visit northpolechamber.us/welcome-center.