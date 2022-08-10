NORAD

A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 Raptor flies next to a Russian Tu-95 bomber during an intercept in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on June 16, 2020. NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response. 

 NORAD Public Affairs

Two Russian surveillance aircraft popped up on NORAD’s radar in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on separate occasions this week, according to a Tuesday release from the Alaska NORAD Region.

Both craft were outside U.S. and Canadian airspace and remained in international boundaries.

