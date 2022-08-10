Two Russian surveillance aircraft popped up on NORAD’s radar in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on separate occasions this week, according to a Tuesday release from the Alaska NORAD Region.
Both craft were outside U.S. and Canadian airspace and remained in international boundaries.
An Air Defense Zone is a self-declared buffer zone just outside the national airspace, which allows the U.S. to tag and identify aircraft flying through.
While not illegal for foreign aircraft to enter the space, military policy considers it an aggressive act since the planes can quickly enter sovereign air space.
The U.S. has tracked Russian aircraft entering and leaving the zone a few times a year, with NORAD citing it as a common period.
The agency stated that it “employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based radars, airborne radar and fighter aircraft” to track foreign aircraft.
“We remain ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America and Arctic sovereignty,” NORAD stated in its Tuesday release.