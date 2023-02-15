A Russian fighter, bomber and two other aircraft flew into a buffer zone of international airspace near Alaska Monday, according to a release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command. U.S. Air Force jets intercepted them in a procedure called routine by NORAD.
NORAD reports that such interceptions happen several times in a given year.
"Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” the release said. “This Russian activity in the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat, nor is the activity seen as provocative. NORAD had anticipated this Russian activity and, as a result of our planning, was prepared to intercept it.”