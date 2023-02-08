Nominations are being accepted for the First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Awards, an annual honor that celebrates Alaskans who have performed extraordinary volunteer service.
The annual awards recognize volunteers who engage in unpaid charitable activities, demonstrate personal commitment to long-term volunteer services, and make a significant impact for Alaskans, according to a new release from the governor’s office. An executive committee, comprised of community members and First Lady Rose Dunleavy, will select award recipients to be recognized for their contributions.