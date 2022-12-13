A Nome man is dead following a fatal muskox attack Tuesday.
Alaska State Troopers Court Services Officer Curtis Worland was killed during the attack at his home near Nome, according to a news release from troopers. Worland was trying to drive a herd of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the muskox attacked, troopers said. Worland was declared deceased at the scene.
“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years," Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said in the release. "He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family. I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis’ family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state. He will be sorely missed by the DPS family.”
Troopers in coordination with the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game are investigating the incident.
Worland was a court services officer since December 2009. He worked at the Nome Alaska State Trooper post during his entire career.