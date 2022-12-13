Curtis Worland

Curtis Worland

 Alaska State Troopers

A Nome man is dead following a fatal muskox attack Tuesday.

Alaska State Troopers Court Services Officer Curtis Worland was killed during the attack at his home near Nome, according to a news release from troopers. Worland was trying to drive a herd of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the muskox attacked, troopers said. Worland was declared deceased at the scene.