As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations related to the Delta variant continue to fall, there have been no reports of the new Omicron variant in Alaska.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 347 cases, two deaths and 15 new hospitalizations on Thursday.
In response to the declining case and hospitalization numbers, DHSS will return to updating its case, vaccine and hospitalization dashboards three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) beginning Dec. 6.
Cases
In addition to the 347 cases on Thursday, the state on Wednesday reported 336 new cases. There were 26 new cases in Fairbanks reported Wednesday, and 17 on Thursday.
While daily case numbers fluctuate, the best way to interpret the data is to focus on the weekly and monthly totals, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said. When looking at a graph of cases, the overall downward trend is clear. “The large, wide wave” of cases related to the Delta variant has begun to fall, Zink said Thursday. Covid cases decreased by another 27% this week from the week prior.
Alaska now ranks 17th in the nation for seven-day case count, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state as a whole remains on high alert for virus transmission, but several boroughs and census areas have lowered their levels.
There have been no cases of Omicron reported in Alaska, but the first case in the United States was discovered in California on Wednesday and since has been found in Minnesota and Colorado.
According to Alaska health care officials, it is only a matter of time before the variant makes its way into the state.
Deaths
There have been three Covid related deaths in Alaska reported over the past three days. The death of a Fairbanks area resident in his 60s was reported on Wednesday. The deaths reported Thursday were of an Anchorage man in his 20s and a Dillingham area resident in his 30s.
Hospitalizations
DHSS reported 15 new hospitalizations on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 71 Alaskans are hospitalized with the virus. Of these patients, 93 are in the Intensive Care Unit, and seven are on ventilators. To the relief of hospital resources, the statewide hospitalization rate has dropped to 7.1%.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Thursday reported seven Covid positive inpatients, which is 9% of total patients. This is down from 20% just a few weeks ago.
Although declining hospitalization rates have led some hospitals (including FMH) to deactivate crisis standards of care, the state decided to extend the contract for health care workers brought in this fall for an additional month, until the end of January 2022.
Vaccinations
In response to the new Omicron variant, health care officials are pushing vaccinations and booster shots. Although much remains unknown about Omicron (including the efficacy of vaccines), “Imperfect protection is better than no protection at all,” Zink said.
Currently, 61% of Alaskans 5 and older have received at least one shot, and 55.5% are fully vaccinated. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 48% of residents are fully vaccinated.