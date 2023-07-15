Nick Begich III

Nick Begich III, who leads a software company, is running for the U.S. House.

Software entrepreneur Nick Begich III announced plans to run in 2024 for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat against Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola.

Begich ran for the seat in 2022 but lost to Peltola, coming in third after former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in ranked choice tabulations.

