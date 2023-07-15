Software entrepreneur Nick Begich III announced plans to run in 2024 for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat against Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola.
Begich ran for the seat in 2022 but lost to Peltola, coming in third after former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in ranked choice tabulations.
“As an Alaskan dad, husband, and business owner — I can’t sit back, and simply watch what is happening to our state and country,” Begich said when he announced his candidacy Thursday on social media. “I believe in Alaskan families, our shared values, and the responsible stewardship of our lands.”
Peltola won a special election to replace Rep. Don Young after the congressman died March 18, 2022, after 49 years of representing Alaska in the House. She later won a full term in Congress after defeating both Palin and Begich.
Peltola hasn’t yet announced a formal re-election bid but has been raising money.
Begich, a Republican, noted that Alaska lacks the proper voice in Congress.
“I believe it’s time we restore that voice: for our families, for our communities, and for our future,” he wrote.
Begich ran his 2022 campaign based on what he called utilization of the facts, including challenging that Palin could not win an election if she were the only Republican candidate running in an election not affected by ranked choice voting. He also found himself on the receiving end of Palin’s attacks while she openly avoiding attacking Peltola personally.
A wealthy businessman who founded the company FarShore, Begich was born in Alaska but raised in Florida. Begich’s uncle, Mark Begich, served as a U.S. senator for Alaska and his other uncle, Tom Begich, served in the Alaska Senate. Both are Democrats.
Begich largely self-funded his own campaign in 2022.
Next year, Begich would run in an election that will have no other federal contest aside from the presidential campaign. The congressional race will also lack the dozens of candidates who threw their names into the hat to replace Young.
The Alaska Republican Central Committee won’t nominate any candidates until April but noted in a written statement that it appreciated Begich’s announcement.
The party noted that Begich is a “committed conservative with a strong background in public policy” and appreciates his intent “to advance conservative policy and to seek public office.”
