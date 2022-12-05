An unexpected find in a University of Alaska Fairbanks archive has revealed more information about the oft-debated April 1910 Sourdough Expedition climb of Denali, North America’s highest mountain.

Photographs found by UAF Geophysical Institute professor Matthew Sturm in the university’s Rasmuson Library archives in October show the climbing party at about 16,500 feet — far higher on the 20,310-foot mountain than previously seen.

Reach Rod Boyce at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute at 907-474-7185 or rcboyce@alaska.edu.