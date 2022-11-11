The majority of students in Fairbanks and in Alaska are far below grade level in math. English and language arts are a little better at about 40% who are far below grade level, according to new test scores released on Thursday.
The test results from about 54,000 students across Alaska are no surprise, and the state is trying to reverse the issue, but it will take a few years, according to Heidi Teshner, acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
“I hope the results that we are seeing today are a wakeup call to Alaskans,” she said during a media briefing.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, in English and language arts, about 10% of students are advanced, 22% are proficient, 29% are below proficient and 39% are far below proficient, according to the data.
In math, 8% are advanced, 17% are proficient, 21% are below proficient and 54% are far below proficient.
AK STAR, a new test, rolled out in the spring for students in grades three to nine.
The state also tested grades five, eight and 10 in science. Those results show that fewer than half of students statewide are meeting grade-level expectations.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District remains slightly better than the state average on reading and math assessments.
The AK STAR assessment replaced a test known as PEAKS. Both assessments are based on state standards, but the tests vary in design and cut scores. State education officials said scores from previous years PEAKS testing should not be compared with the new test.
The state has also changed some of the terminology for reporting assessment results. The lowest category, “far below proficient,” is now known as “needs support,” and the second-lowest category, “below proficient,” is now known as “approaching.”
Homeless students, migrant students, English language learners, students in foster care and students in economically disadvantaged homes appear to need the most support, according to the data.
The grades with the lowest test scores in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District were early elementary and middle school.
Military-connected students generally did better on the assessments.
“We don’t want to draw any conclusions at this point about the meaning behind some of the sub-groups’ performance,” said Elizabeth Greninger, assessments administrator.
The AK STAR results follow test results that came out last month from a federal exam known as the “the nation’s report card” or NAEP, National Assessment of Educational Progress.
According to that test, Alaska students in grades four and eight saw historic declines in math. Only one state, New Mexico, has lower test scores in fourth grade math than Alaska. Math scores for eighth graders fell in nearly every state. Reading scores declined in about half of the states.
“The COVID-19 pandemic certainly disrupted the typical learning experience for students in Alaska, and these results are unacceptable,” reads a statement from the state education commissioner. “However, the truth is that Alaska’s results were unacceptable before the pandemic.”
She said the good news is that the state is already implementing a plan to improve public education outcomes.
In June 2022, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the Alaska Reads Act into law, creating new programs supporting early literacy.
The law, which goes into effect next year, involves new training for teachers and new state regulations, which are currently under development.
“Our teachers in Alaska are skilled professionals,” Teshner said. “But there are some instructional practices that need to change.”
The AK STAR participation rate was just under 80%, but the correspondence school participation rate was very low at 15%.
Education officials said the low participation rate for correspondence schools, with nearly 22,000 Alaska students currently enrolled, suggests the results from the AK STAR assessments do not represent all Alaska students.
School districts have until Dec. 9 to distribute student-level reports to teachers and families, according to a news release from the state education department.