Test scores

Metro Creative

 Metro Creative

The majority of students in Fairbanks and in Alaska are far below grade level in math. English and language arts are a little better at about 40% who are far below grade level, according to new test scores released on Thursday.

The test results from about 54,000 students across Alaska are no surprise, and the state is trying to reverse the issue, but it will take a few years, according to Heidi Teshner, acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.