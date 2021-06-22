Alaska placed second in a new national ranking of the most patriotic states in America that compared military and civic engagement of adult residents based on voter turnout, volunteerism and military service, among more than a dozen criteria.
The findings placed Alaska as the runner-up among the 50 states, topped only by Montana at No. 1. Maryland came in third, Vermont fourth and New Hampshire fifth.
States at the bottom of the list were California, Michigan, Connecticut, Florida and New York.
The 2021 comparison of states by the personal finance website, WalletHub, looked at 13 criteria for each state, from active military personnel per capita to the share of adults who were Peace Corps or AmeriCorps volunteers. The data analysis also looked at the key indicators by party affiliation per state. Red and blue states ranked just about even.
Red states had an average ranking of 25.68, while blue states averaged 25.32. States were designated red (for Republican) and blue (for Democrat) based on how voters cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Alaska is a red state.
Areas where Alaska excelled
The following are key metrics for Alaska, with a rating of one as “most patriotic” compared to other states and a rating of 25 considered average.
First – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults
First – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults
Second – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults
Third – Volunteer Hours per Resident
Fifth – Volunteer Rate
17th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita
20th – Civics Education Requirement
In calculating the findings, the WalletHub analysis ranked Alaska No. 1 overall in military engagement and 19th in civic engagement.
Data sources for the comparison include the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Peace Corps, United States Elections Project and Center for American Progress.
Opposing views versus common goals
Scott Gac, an American studies professor at Trinity University, said communities and states can promote patriotism through common goals.
“Each community must find ways to reestablish lines of communication among those of opposing views and find goals and ideals around which many people can bond,” Gac said.
Libby Newman, political science professor at Rider University, said it can be a challenge to define patriotism, with individuals applying their own meaning and interpretation.
She prefers the term “good citizen” in discussions about how to better engage people in American politics, voting and democracy.
“Good citizens are committed to the principles that this country is founded on, including liberty and equality, but they are also ready to admit our failures and weak spots, as a nation, so that we can work together to come closer to our ideals,” Newman said. “The United States is a work in progress — an ongoing experiment — and we need citizens who are willing to commit themselves to that project.”
