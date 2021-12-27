Get ready for more snow and colder temperatures.
A new storm is coming with up to 10 more inches of snow expected to fall on Alaska’s Interior starting tonight and lasting through Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Craig Eckert, observation program leader, said temperatures will be a bit cooler going forward — today’s high was above freezing at 36 degrees — with Wednesday’s high temperature anticipated to be 28 degrees and a deep freeze coming this weekend.
The new snow comes as residents are still digging out from a winter storm, including freezing rain and power outages, over the weekend.
“We’re done with this one for now,” Eckert said. “We get a small break and then tomorrow we have the next system moving in.”
“It’s going to make it even more of a mess out there,” Eckert said. “This is all part of a Pineapple Express pattern.”
The warm moist air is coming from near the Hawaiian Islands “right up the international date line and dumping on Interior Alaska,” he said.
Eckert made it to the office on Monday morning at about 6:30 a.m. but told his family to stay home, he said.
“The roads are like ice skating rinks,” Eckert said. “I basically crawled to work. Don’t go anywhere if you don’t have to. That’s my advice.”