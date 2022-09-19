The governor is creating a new Office of Food Security with a mandate to boost and promote local food production, according to a Friday announcement.
Multiple state agencies are involved in the effort.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 6:54 am
State officials have been thinking about food security since the Covid-19 pandemic laid bare Alaska’s vulnerability to supply line disruptions.
“We’re working to identify and take down the barriers to increased food production,” reads a statement from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Port of Seattle nearly closed, which would have “drastically impacted the ability for shipping carriers to bring goods and food to Alaska,” reads Alaska Executive Order No. 338, which took effect on Friday.
Global logistics and “just-in-time systems” have masked Alaska’s food supply vulnerability, according to Dunleavy.
“The pandemic changed all that, and it caused a change in my thinking about what we must do to build a secure food system in Alaska,” a statement from the governor reads.
Alaska currently imports 95% of its food supplies at a cost of $2 billion per year, according to the governor’s office.
“This is an enormous wealth transfer from Alaskans to outside entities and it leaves Alaska at a critical disadvantage in the face of disruptive global events,” the executive order reads.
Dunleavy aims to open more lands to agriculture and increase investment in mariculture.
The state is using existing personnel and resources to carry out various new functions, including creating marketing materials and presentations on the state’s food security efforts, opportunities and financial incentive programs.
The new Office of Food Security will be the “first point of contact for interested parties who are in the business of agriculture, mariculture, food processing, and other related industries,” the executive order reads.
This new food security office comes as the governor awaits recommendations from the Alaska Food Security and Independence Task Force, a 20-person panel created earlier this year in response to supply chain disruptions.
The task force is developing ideas for how to increase all types of food production and harvesting in Alaska.
“As an isolated state with limited infrastructure and tremendous dependency on imports, the state of Alaska has a duty to improve the local production, harvest and growth of foods and increase access to a sufficient supply of nutritious and safe food,” the announcement from the governor’s office reads.
The new food security office will be responsible for setting policies to improve Alaska’s food system by expanding production, food processing and food distribution businesses, and will work with a variety of state agencies. The executive order details how other agencies will contribute to the effort.
The Division of Agriculture in the Department of Natural Resources will be called on to work on developing the state’s farmland and agricultural industry.
The Department of Fish and Game will work on expanding commercial fisheries and grazing land leases.
The Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development will look into expanding grant and loan programs connected to the food supply chain.
The Department of Education and Early Development is being tasked with looking into incorporating locally-produced food into school meals. Likewise, the Department of Corrections is being asked to do the same with jails and prisons.
The Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs will develop food storage depots.
The University of Alaska will research how to develop a sustainable supply of locally-produced food, including workforce development programs and public-private research partnerships, according to the executive order.
