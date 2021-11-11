Rep. Don Young and his staff provided assistance to Goldbelt Inc., an Alaska Native corporation, which was trying to bring home employees stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country on Aug. 31, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Don Young has added two new staff members to his offices in Fairbanks and Washington, D.C.
Nicole Angelo is the new special assistant to Young in Fairbanks. She will update the congressman and his state director on state and local issues, according to Young’s office. She also will handle correspondence with constituents and be the liaison with agencies.
Angelo was born and raised in Alaska. She is the daughter of an state trooper. A graduate of Southeastern University in Lakeland, she holds a degree in criminal justice.
Lauren Noland joins Young’s Washington, D.C., office as a legislative correspondent. She will oversee constituent communications, handle mail and tour requests, and supervise interns. She also will draft letters for the Congressman.
Noland is an Army veteran who was was born in Anchorage and grew up in Chugiak and Eagle River. Her parents still reside in the Anchorage area. She and her husband, an Army medic, live in Northern Virginia and have five children.
“I am proud to welcome Nicole and Lauren to my team, and I look forward to working with them on behalf of Alaska’s families,” Young said.