Alaska students in grades 4 and 8 saw historic declines in math, according to new results from a federal standardized test known as the “the nation’s report card” or NAEP, National Assessment of Educational Progress.
Only one state, New Mexico, has lower test scores in fourth grade math than Alaska. Math scores for eighth graders fell in nearly every state.
The 2022 NAEP results show the first comparative nationwide assessment of math and reading since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fourth graders and eighth graders across the nation participated in the biennial testing earlier this year — a year was skipped due to the pandemic — and the results show a bright spot for Alaska where students held steady in reading.
Overall, the results show a national decline in reading and mathematics for 9-year-old students and America’s most vulnerable students.
“We will have to address the math instruction,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is launching a grant-funded algebra-intensive program for military students that could eventually be expanded, she added.
Results are also out for state assessments, a separate test with an even broader look at student progress in Alaska, but those are not being shared publicly at this time. Local school districts were provided those scores on Monday. Requests to the state of Alaska and to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for the data were turned down.
Statewide assessment scores usually go public in September, but a new test was administered last spring and results are being withheld until Nov. 10, which is two days after the state elections, according to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
Joshua DuVall, a spokesman for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, said in an emailed answer to questions that they are analyzing the data from both the NAEP and the state assessment and “should be able to provide a response later this week.”
Chalkbeat, which covers education in the U.S., reports that in fourth grade math, “states where schools were fully open for longer tended to see smaller declines in scores.” The relationship was modest for eighth grade math and fourth grade reading, and a Chalkbeat analysis showed no correlation in eighth grade reading.
Sandi Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, the local teachers’ union, said the pandemic was a worldwide event and that officials making decisions about whether to open schools did the best they could with the information they had.
She pointed to the reading test scores, which show a one-point increase on the NAEP test for eighth graders and no change from 2019 on the fourth grade reading scores in Alaska.
“Maybe it was a good thing that we concentrated on reading and our reading scores indicated that,” Ryan said.
A news release by the state Department of Education and Early Development reads that “because Alaska’s [reading] scores did not change over the course of the pandemic and the national average dropped, the achievement gap between Alaska and the national average is smaller than before the pandemic.”
Reading scores declined in about half of the states.
No one who pressed for school closures in Fairbanks in late 2020 and early 2021 who was reached for this story expressed regret.
The biggest decline in Alaska test scores was shown for fourth grade math students, whose average score dropped by six points, a slightly bigger drop than the nationwide average, which dropped by five points.
Eighth grade math scores in Alaska dropped by four points compared with 2019. Nationwide, eighth grade math test scores dropped by eight points.
Tim Doran belongs to the Fairbanks area Board of Education and is one of the leaders who voted against opening local schools in December of 2020.
He said the NAEP test reflects only a sampling of students. About 1,600 students in about 210 schools took the test.
“There needs to be a further look at the testing method, timing and significance of literally a couple of points drop in score,” he wrote in a text message. “In the broad strokes that NAEP provides, it does indicate aspects faced across states and districts no matter the individual efforts to deal with the impacts of the pandemic.
“Teachers and students recognize this and are working very hard to stabilize and further learning. I believe that decisions made by parents, districts and states regarding schooling were made in the best interest of children based on the best available information.”
Public health officials, who advised public education leaders, were very cautious about opening schools in the fall of 2020, especially before the Covid-19 vaccine became widely available. Clinton Bennett is a spokesman for the Alaska Division of Public Health.
“There are always lessons learned during and after an emergency response, which is why a robust after-action review process is so important,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “That process has begun and is continuing.”
He noted that much less was known about the virus two years ago and wrote that school districts made the decision about opening schools at the local level.
“The department of health’s role was to provide data and information to a wide variety of key stakeholders so organizations and individuals could make informed decisions,” Bennett wrote. “The state of Alaska, from the very beginning, has emphasized the importance of physical health, mental health as well as the incredible importance of keeping children in school for learning and extracurricular activities.
“We have supported schools being in person throughout this pandemic after the very start of 2020. In fact, we’ve had numerous school districts that have remained open during the majority of Covid, including the entire school year of 2020-2021, and supported them throughout this process.”
He pushed back on claims that Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer, discouraged education leaders from opening schools.
“She actively supported keeping schools open by helping to secure resources such as testing supplies to ensure the school environment is as safe as possible for teachers, staff, parents and students. She celebrated those who could stay open and worked with those who were closed to have the resources and tools they needed to open,” Bennett wrote.
In a prepared statement, the acting commissioner of the state education department said the state is on the right track.
“Alaska’s 2022 NAEP results affirm that the priorities established in Alaska’s Education Challenge continue to be the right goals for Alaska,” reads a statement from acting education Commissioner Heidi Teshner. “Given the unprecedented disruptions to traditional schooling during the 2019-2020 and parts of the 2020-2021 school years, this data is a testament to the skill and dedication of Alaska’s educators and the support of families to help our students navigate the difficulties of the previous two years.”