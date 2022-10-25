Nation's Report Card Logo

Alaska students in grades 4 and 8 saw historic declines in math, according to new results from a federal standardized test known as the “the nation’s report card” or NAEP, National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Only one state, New Mexico, has lower test scores in fourth grade math than Alaska. Math scores for eighth graders fell in nearly every state.

