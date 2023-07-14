The Alaska Permanent Fund could run out of its spendable portion of money within three or four years, if market trends and inflation rates continue as they are, according to a report provided to the fund’s board of trustees on Wednesday.
Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Deven Mitchell the results based on a limited modeling of the fund over the next four years.
“We start having issues in Fiscal Year 2025,” Mitchell said. Mitchell said the fund would be able to meet commitments provided through the Earning Reserves Account in 2025 and 2026, which the legislature appropriates for state services.
Mitchell noted the model was based on a “low” and a “middle” scenario, or inflation rates. The low scenario, he said, had better outcomes since it projects a 2.5% inflation increase and would mean the earning reserves fund would run out spendable cash in 2027.
“You will start to have commitment issues beginning in 2026 or 2027 where you would not be able to fund your percent of market value in that scenario,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the analysis shows the “potential of when there would be a failure given a set of reasonable assumptions.” He added that are additional scenarios that could show different models that create very different outcomes.
“This is just a first step toward what will be an ongoing process and likely incorporated into other work that the board is going to do over the coming months,” Mitchell said.
More than half the state’s annual budget comes from the transfer from the fund’s Earning Reserves Account. The money goes toward the state’s general revenue, state services and the Permanent Fund dividend.
The Permanent Fund’s total value sits at around $76.1 billion as of May 31, about $3.4 billion lower than the same date in 2022. The fund’s principal cannot be touched by lawmakers short of a constitutional amendment and goes into various investments.
The earning reserves account is funded by those return investments, which gets appropriated by lawmakers every year. In 2018, the Legislature approved a system that automatically transfers a 5% average of total fund value from the reserve into the state treasury.
As of May 31, the earning reserves account had about $4.8 billion that was uncommitted and could be spent.
The mechanism allowed the state to avoid imposing income or sales taxes or hiking existing oil taxes. This was done in conjunction with cuts to the dividend and state services.
Permanent Fund trustee Craig Richards, found the analysis disturbing.
“The outcomes of this is quite troubling and they’re quite troubling of how you model it,” Richards said.
He called it a big deal because the earning reserves account in the next four or five years could lack the money to meet its obligations, regardless of whether the fund can be inflation proofed.
The board of trustees intends to tackle the issue during a September work session.
“We are going to have thought through the best way to preserve from a modeling perspective the issues and range of outcomes,” Richards said, adding the board has seen such reports over the years.
He added he continues to favor a look at historical data “because we know these events have happened in the past.”
Richards added that such problems can arise in a multi-year process that has successive low returns on investment.
