A hasty startup of the new natural gas storage site in Fairbanks led to an equipment failure that spurred a chain reaction causing a loss of heat for hundreds of Fairbanks homes last November, according to an Interior Gas Utility incident analysis.
The report states that the IGU has made some changes. A new position, controls engineer, was created and the utility has maintained staff at the South Fairbanks natural gas storage site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, since the incident four months ago.
Remote operations are no longer allowed except for shutdown in case of an emergency or minor adjustments, according to the report by mechanical engineer Erik Weflen dated March 18, 2022.
The report blames multiple equipment failures along with operator error for the disruption in the flow of natural gas that caused at least half of the utility’s 1,500 customers to lose heat. A vaporizer and a boiler failed to function as expected. An operator “did not monitor the system long enough to verify stability.”
“The system design and sequence of operations (SOO) included multiple safeties to prevent cold gas from leaving the vaporizer, but none of them functioned as designed,” the report reads. The vaporizer “had not been properly calibrated or tested and did not work.”
Gas distribution was restored within 24 hours after IGU personnel worked all night.
Here’s what happened behind-the-scenes leading up to a ruptured pipe, according to Weflen’s report: “At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2021, instrumentation on the vaporizer at IGU’s Storage Site 3 malfunctioned and activated a safety system which closed a valve to stop the flow of liquified natural gas (LNG) through the vaporizer. With no LNG to vaporize, the glycol heater turned off due to low demand.
“At about 4:55 p.m., an operator checking on the site remotely noticed that the flow of LNG had stopped, and the distribution pressure was dropping. The operator opened the closed vaporizer valve via remote control to restart the flow of LNG. The glycol heater fired about three minutes later and then quit.
“At approximately 5:10 p.m., IGU experienced an underground line rupture of an 8-inch natural gas distribution pipe within the fence line of Storage Site 3. A backup boiler attempted to start at 5:11 p.m., but did not stay running. The operator received an alarm at 5:14 p.m. from a combustible vapor detector located near the point of the line rupture. At 5:24 p.m., the operator remotely closed the vaporizer valves to stop the flow of LNG and then responded to the site where he arrived at 5:44 p.m. and confirmed the line rupture.”
Weflen wrote that the equipment problems should have been identified during startup of the 5.25-million gallon liquified natural gas storage tank, which has been operating since late 2019.
“The commissioning process was completed in phases as certain activities where paused due to schedule constraints and personnel health issues,” Weflen’s report reads. “Subsequent commissioning efforts were not completed in accordance with IGU standard expectations, and functionality testing was not fully completed.”
The internal report was provided to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner by Elena Sudduth, IGU customer service and marketing manager, upon request.
Sudduth described the internal review as a look “at the underground pipe rupture from all angles to ensure we have appropriate controls in place for the future” in an email.
The two-page report titled “Storage Site 3 Underground Line Rupture Root Cause Failure Analysis” is addressed to IGU General Manager Dan Britton.
Weflen wrote that “a complete site control system re-commissioning” is underway.
The utility is also considering adding more safety controls to include “more stringent testing and sign-offs on all new or changed processes” and more vaporizer monitoring, according to the report.
On the night of the LNG disruption, the utility diverted the distribution from its mega-tank to a smaller storage tank, brought in heavy equipment to dig underground and fixed the broken pipe. Sudduth said the next day that they reached out to every customer to make sure they had heat.
The IGU has about 140 miles of line in Fairbanks and a separate distribution network in North Pole. Only Fairbanks customers lost service.
This was the first major disruption in service for the utility, which is a subsidiary of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and has been in a period of major expansion.