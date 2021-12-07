America’s first line of defense just got stronger at Clear Space Force Station.
Construction of the $1.5 billion Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) is now complete at this remote military station, about 77 miles south of Fairbanks, near the city of Anderson. The radar will undergo a year of testing and is expected to be fully operational in 2023.
“LRDR will allow Northern Command to better defend the United States from ballistic and hypersonic missile threats,” said U.S. Missile Defense Agency Director Vice-Admiral Jon A. Hill, who was at Clear Monday to celebrate completion of the project. He was joined by Lt. Gen. A. C. Roper, deputy commander of U.S. Northern Command and Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, commander of Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force.
In a special ceremony, they joined partners, contractors and local dignitaries to mark the milestone, which they say will hugely help protect the United States. Interior mayors who attended included Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagan, Anderson City Mayor Samantha Thompson and Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. They were provided tours of the new radar installation.
“Protecting the homeland is a 24/7 business,” Roper said. “What you have achieved here has a direct impact on our ability to protect the homeland through deterrence. Our potential adversaries will think twice now that they know we have this capability.”
According to the Missile Defense Agency, the LRDR will be able to simultaneously and continually search and track multiple small objects, including all classes of ballistic missiles, at very long ranges.
“Its discrimination capability will allow it to identify lethal objects, such as enemy warheads, and differentiate them from non-lethal decoys,” according to an MDA news release. “This will increase the defensive capacity of the homeland defense interceptor inventory by conserving the number of ground-based interceptors required for threat engagement.”
Highly adaptable, LRDR will address hypersonic missiles in future configurations, the MDA said.
In addition to missile defense, the LRDR supports space domain awareness by monitoring satellites orbiting the Earth, detecting, tracking and identifying active or inactive satellites, spent rocket bodies and fragmentation debris.
The radar can adapt to future evolving threats without changing the hardware design.
LRDR is a multi-mission, multi-face radar with a wide field of view. Massive arrays, each measuring 60 feet high by 60 feet wide, and advanced gallium nitride technology make this radar more powerful, more capable, more persistent, and more reliable than radars that are currently available, according to MDA.
“Its really a remarkable team effort the like of one I have never seen,” said Vice-Admiral Hill. “The size and scale of this capability really is unbelievable.”
Construction began in 2018, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A video played at the meeting gave a quick overview of the project, noting that 100% of prime construction was awarded to construction companies in Alaska.
The radar foundation required 4,000 cubic yards of concrete and 19 hours of continuous concrete placement. Despite setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic and weather, almost everything was completed on or before schedule.
Lockheed Martin was awarded the prime contract in October 2015 to develop, build, install and test the radar.