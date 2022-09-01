The first Black director of Alaska State Troopers was named on Wednesday at a news conference hosted by the governor.
Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes, a trooper since 1990 and the first Black trooper captain, ascends to troopers’ top job, colonel, effective today (Thursday).
The current director of troopers, Bryan Barlow, is now the new deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, Gov. Mike Dunleavy also announced.
These promotions come after the retirement of Leon Morgan, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, who is putting down his badge after more than 25 years of law enforcement service in Alaska.
Dunleavy gathered news media to announce the leadership changes and to tout public safety under his leadership. The state has increased the number of troopers, boosted law enforcement in rural Alaska and worked through a backlog of rape kits, he said.
“We’re going to try to make the state the safest state in the United States,” Dunleavy said. “We support our men and women in blue.”
Alaska’s new trooper commander leaves his post as commander of A Detachment, covering Southeast Alaska and the Kenai Peninsula. Hughes graduated from the FBI National Academy, holds an advanced police certificate and is a certified police instructor in Alaska. He has worked in Delta Junction, Kodiak, Anchorage and Soldotna and has experience as a recruiter, K9 handler, tracker, firearms instructor and in overseeing court services in the Anchorage area.
“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve Alaskans as the colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and lead the nation’s most elite law enforcement agency into the future,” reads a prepared statement by Hughes. “Becoming the first African American colonel of the Alaska State Troopers is a historical moment and represents the diversity of the Alaska State Troopers.”
Barlow, a trooper since 1999 and a graduate of the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course and FBI National Executive Institute, patrolled Fairbanks, Ninilchik, Ketchikan, Girdwwood and villages of Interior Alaska, a news release reads. He worked as a department pilot, Special Emergency Reaction Team member, firearms instructor, crisis negotiator and ethics instructor.
“The Alaska Department of Public Safety and our 950 dedicated employees are truly making a difference each day in countless lives across our state, and it is a distinct privilege to help lead them,” reads Barlow’s prepared statement.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.