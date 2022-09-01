The first Black director of Alaska State Troopers was named on Wednesday at a news conference hosted by the governor.

Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes, a trooper since 1990 and the first Black trooper captain, ascends to troopers’ top job, colonel, effective today (Thursday).

