The Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry has a new focus on combating wildfires — using emergency wildland firefighters to conduct preventative efforts during Alaska’s shoulder seasons to reduce large, complex wildfires during the summer months.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy committed DNR to that cause after signing House Bill 209 Monday afternoon at DNR’s Fairbanks helicopter pad.
The new law, sponsored by House District 6 Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, will use available federal and state Capital Improvement Project funding to pay firefighters to do mitigation work during the fall and spring months following Alaska’s summer season.
“This bill is about getting our village crews built back up,” said Cronk, a former firefighter. “I realized we just don’t have a whole lot of crews.”
The new law makes a focus on Type II emergency firefighting crews, who are called up only during active fires. Prior to the bill’s signing, state law permitted emergency firefighters to only handle fire suppression.
“This is something we look at as a need for public safety,” said Norm McDonald, Alaska’s wildlands fire chief.
Under the law, DNR’s commissioner would be able to adjust pay schedules consistent with other firefighting agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management Alaska.
“This can keep people employed for two, three or four months,” Cronk said. “It’s a common sense bill that hopefully brings some economic prosperity to our villages and keeps them there so they aren’t trying to find work.”
According to a letter of support from former DNR Commissioner Corri Feigem, Type II firefighters are released during times of low fire risk or limited fire suppression, creating unpredictable part-time employment.
The Division of Forestry indicates that more than 90% of its budget going toward fighting wildland fires. According to the division’s wildland fire dashboard, 108 fires are considered active, with 11 of them staffed.
Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, who sponsored the bill in the Senate, said the new law allows the state to build its type 2 fire crews back up.
“We used to have 75 crews in Alaska ... and it would be nice to get back to that again,” Bishop said.
Sarah Saarloos, with the Division of Forestry, said the state currently has less than 10 Type II firefighter crews in the state. Type II fire personnel serve as the initial emergency response and attack crews before Type I hotshot crews are called in for sustained firefighting efforts.
Due to the lack of firefighter crews, during high-risk fire seasons, DNR may need to request assistance from agencies in other states. However, those crews, Saarloos said, aren’t available for initial response because it takes at least 72 hours for them to mobilize and arrive in Alaska.
Bishop said building up the fire crews is a must to reduce relying on outside crews, especially when western states face increased fire seasons of their own.
McDonald agreed with the increased scarcity of resources.
“Their fire seasons are just as long and intense as ours are, and the few resources we have aren’t just always available,” McDonald said. He called the new law “just the first step in a couple we are taking to build back our work force and keep people working in Alaska.”
“When the Lower 48 is on fire, and we can spare [crews], they can go down to assist the nation in those efforts,” McDonald said.