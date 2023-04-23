The United States Department of Agriculture is supplying a grant of up to $50 million to help tribes harvest, process and store food sources like caribou and salmon. The move is designed to benefit tribes working toward increasing their food sovereignty.

“The possibilities that will be seized through this funding opportunity are incredibly exciting,” said Julia Hnilicka, the USDA state director for Rural Development. “ ... Alaskans have been working hard to preserve culturally and spiritually significant foods, and this recognition and realized funding will accelerate that work.”