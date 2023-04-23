The United States Department of Agriculture is supplying a grant of up to $50 million to help tribes harvest, process and store food sources like caribou and salmon. The move is designed to benefit tribes working toward increasing their food sovereignty.
“The possibilities that will be seized through this funding opportunity are incredibly exciting,” said Julia Hnilicka, the USDA state director for Rural Development. “ ... Alaskans have been working hard to preserve culturally and spiritually significant foods, and this recognition and realized funding will accelerate that work.”
Previously, the USDA only funded grants for meats that the department regulates, such as beef, pork or chicken. Now, through the new Indigenous Animals Grant Program, the USDA is supporting traditional harvesting methods and community processing operations.
“Tribes can apply to improve harvesting, processing, packaging or distribution to create more resilient, diverse, and secure indigenous food systems. We are expecting applications for everything from revitalizing old facilities to purchasing more efficient refrigeration equipment and mobile meat processing units,” Hnilicka said.
The program is part of the USDA’s Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative, which aims to promote traditional food ways and reimagine federal food and agriculture programs from an Indigenous perspective.
“We are thrilled that we’re going to invest in Indigenous animal processing,” said Heather Dawn Thompson, the USDA’s director of the Office of Tribal Relations. “We have heard loud and clear in our consultations with tribal governments that they want to make sure that they have proteins that are based on Indigenous animals for their communities. This is the first time that our funds are going to be available for those animals. We’re changing the course of history together.”
The grant has no match requirement as well as no minimum or maximum grant request, making it flexible each Tribes funding needs.
“USDA is committed to empowering tribal self-determination and bringing Indigenous perspectives into agriculture, food, and nutrition,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release announcing the grant.
Eligible applicants are federally recognized Tribes as well as wholly-owned arms and instrumentalities, and joint or multi-tribal government entities. Applications are open until July 19.
“We want to encourage federally-recognized tribes in Alaska to apply for the USDA’s Indigenous Animals Grant Program and emphasize that the July 19 application due date will approach quickly as spring and summer subsistence activities get underway. Please contact us if you have questions or need technical assistance,” Hnilicka said.