News from the Interior
A "GO" evacuation notice by the Fairbanks North Star Borough continues for Upper Haystack Drive, including Sharmon Court and all of Middle Fork Road in the Haystack Subdivision.
The North Star Volunteer Fire Department (NSVFD) contributed Pumper/Tender #33 to assist the Communities of Anderson and Clear with the Teklanika Fire 257, North Star Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Harvey said Friday in a release.
With the 3000 gallon Tender comes all associated forestry equipment and a State of Alaska Red Card Firefighter Type 2 that is trained heavily in forest fire tactics. "We are proud to be in a position to assist our State cooperators with apparatus and personnel," Harvey said.
Fire Watch
The Alaska Division of Forestry Friday morning issued a fire watch for the Interior with warmer weather and gusty winds predicted, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. The National Interagency Coordination Center announced that it is sending additional firefighters to aid Alaskan firefighting efforts. At last reported count early Friday, the state now has 144 active fires: 57 in critical or full protection and 89 in limited management zones. 61,590 acres have burned statewide.
Lost Horse Creek and Haystack Subdivision
The Lost Horse Creek Fire spread an estimated 500 acres to the east/southeast into the Caribou Creek drainage behind the Haystack Subdivision yesterday, according to a report by Alaska Wildland Fire Information. The east flank of the fire was burning towards the 2021 Haystack Fire scar. The fire is estimated to be 1,900 acres. With warm, dry weather expected through the weekend, fire activity is likely to continue.
Today at 8 a.m. Alaska’s Type 2 Incident Management Team reported that it took command of the Lost Horse Creek Fire under the leadership of Incident Commander Peter Butteri.
U.S Canada border crossing
Motorists traveling to and from the northernmost U.S Canada border crossing this morning will see signs of a new fire estimated late yesterday to be as large as 40 acres. A visible plume can be seen immediately north of the Top of the World Highway, according to the BLM Fire Service.
The fire was said in a BLM report to be 2.5 miles north of the Border Crossing airport. As of mIdnight last night, eight firefighters were on the scene.
This story written at 7 a.m. was updated August 4 at 10:15 a.m.