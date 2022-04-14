In January, the Department of Public Safety announced the appointment of former trooper Joel Hard as director of Village Public Safety Officer Operations, a newly created position focused on reimagining the statewide program.
Under the role, Hard hopes to create a more flexible Village Public Safety Officer (VPSO) program aimed at tackling the program’s declining retention rate. There are currently 50 village public safety officers serving 200 villages across the state.
“At the peak, about 2013, there were about 113 officers. In the ensuing eight or nine years we’ve lost pretty close to 60 positions,” Hard said. “We have a long way to go to make sure the Department of Public Safety has a presence in each of those villages.”
The Village Public Safety Officer program was established in 1979 to address public safety needs in rural Alaska. Today, officers undergo an 18-week training program that addresses fire protection, emergency medical assistance, law enforcement, and search and rescue, and work alongside troopers and village police officers.
“There were some systemic issues with the program that were restrictive in sort of the interpretation of the original statute that I think contributed to some of those losses,” said Hard, who explained that the current statute requires villages to provide housing and office space to officers, which many villages could not sustain. “The idea is to understand what happened and create a more flexible program and begin to build back.”
“Every village is a bit different,” he added.
The program, previously overseen by Alaska State Troopers, was transferred to the Department of Public Safety last year. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, hopes the shift will signify the importance of the program and allow for the state to devote proper resources and support staff to help rebuild the program.
“When we came in just over a year ago, we felt the program was languishing,” said Cockrell, a 30-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers. “I think [the move] sent a strong message of the support that the program has, especially since I’m a representative of the administration.”
Under the administration’s proposed budget for 2023, Gov. Mike Dunleavy put forward a $2.9 million increase toward the Village Public Safety Officer program’s $14 million annual award. The proposed budgetary increase would add 10 village public safety officers to the program and offer a $7 per hour raise for officers over the next three years.
“I certainly feel privileged that [Hard] decided to come back and take on this huge responsibility because it means so much to rural Alaska,” Cockrell said. “We want to be able to cement this ... so the next person doesn’t come in and dismantle everything that he’s been working toward.”
“Making people safer, that’s the whole goal,” Hard added.
The Legislature will vote on Dunleavys’ proposed budgetary increase for the program in July.