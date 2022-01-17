Kuskokwim 300 and Akiah Dash mushers are still slated to launch from the starting line Jan. 28, but its race committee has adopted some protective measures in light of the recent Covid-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant.
The K300 Race Committee announced its updated guidelines in a post Saturday “to support the health and safety of our communities, our volunteers and the mushers who participate in our events.”
The measures include closing indoor areas at the Tuluksak, Kalskag and Aniak checkpoints to the public. Only race volunteers will be permitted within the area. Meetings and events held at the Longhouse Conference Room will also be closed to the public.
Spectators at the start and finish line will be urged to stay in their vehicles and social distancing are mandatory. Within Bethel city limits, if social distancing isn’t possible, face masks will be required.
Most race headquarters operations will be handled remotely.
A Jan. 29 concert has been canceled and the Jan. 31 race awards ceremony will be closed to the public.
Testing and vaccine requirements
In September, the K300 committee stated all mushers, handlers and volunteers, race officials and staff must be fully vaccinated to participate in the race.
While booster shots aren’t required the race committee advised everyone to get one “as it greatly increases your protection against the omicron variant.”
The updated measures will require all mushers, handlers and volunteers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel to Bethel, with a preference on PCR tests.
All mushers and handlers arriving in Bethel prior to the race will be provided at-home rapid test kits with two tests. The updated policies require one test to be taken immediately and the second one Jan. 27, the night before the race.
Both tests must be photographed within 10 minutes and photos sent to test@k300.org or 907-544-1300.
Local mushers in the Bethel area need to get tested at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation or a local clinic Jan. 24. In-door volunteers will be required to provide proof of negative test results within 24 hours of travel from Bethel.
Test positive, get isolated
The committee said anyone who tests positive while in Bethel prior to the start of the race will be isolated for at least five days.
Those who test positive — asymptomatic or not — before arriving in Bethel were advised to stay home and consult with their local medical providers. Any musher who tested positive within 10 days of the race won’t be able to race.
“Meals are provided and if possible we will move dogs to the housing location as well,” the update stated. “If that is not an option, we will see that they are well cared for by folks affiliated with the K300.”
Bogus Creek race rescheduled
The Bogus Creek 150 race was rescheduled from Jan. 15 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19, according to a separate update.
A combination of long stretches of poor weather and trail conditions contributed to the race postponement because it “made training for local dog teams impossible for a span of weeks.”
The K300 committee decided to schedule the annual “February 50” for Feb. 12 as a lead-up to the Bogus Creek race.