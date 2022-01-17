2016: Jeff King, 4-time Iditarod Champion and the winningest Kuskokwim 300 musher, right, and Josh Cadzow start the Kuskokwim 300 on the Kuskokwim River off Front Street on Friday, January 15, 2016 in Bethel, Alaska. The Kuskokwim 300 is a 300-mile dog sled race from Bethel to Aniak, Alaska and back to Bethel.