Persistent delay by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fully address smoke pollution in Fairbanks is endangering its people, according to a new lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has repeatedly led the nation as one of the most polluted areas, with episodic particulate levels at twice the federal limit for healthy air.
Fairbanks-based Citizens for Clean Air, Alaska Community Action on Toxics and the Sierra Club say that a “pattern of delay and inaction” on behalf of the EPA has prolonged efforts to curb the unhealthy emissions from chimneys and tailpipes that get trapped at ground level on cold winter days when the air is stagnant.
“Particle pollution is known to trigger illness, hospitalization and premature death,” reads a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on Sept. 28. “The EPA has failed to meet its commitment and its statutory obligation to protect the families of Fairbanks from fine particulate matter pollution.”
EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller are named as defendants. The plaintiffs want a judge to declare them in violation of the federal Clean Air Act. And they want the court to force them to act on a state of Alaska air quality plan, known as the SIP, or the state implementation plan. They say the EPA missed a June deadline by which the agency was required to approve or reject Alaska’s SIP.
The groups have sued the EPA over missed deadlines in the past and say the agency is neglecting its duty to enforce federal clean air standards at the expense of residents’ health.
PM2.5 is believed to be responsible for tens of thousands of premature deaths in the United States every year, which is why areas of Fairbanks and North Pole are under federally-required monitoring and tight rules for what can come out of emissions pipes on cold winter days when the air is thick with exhaust. This is caused by a meteorological condition known as a temperature inversion, which is when cool air is trapped at ground level under a layer of warm air.
Particulate pollution in the borough increased slightly in 2021, particularly in North Pole, but levels are half of what they were in 2014.
A state plan for reducing particulate pollution involves various mitigations and is being administered by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
The plan was developed through a state and local partnership and turned in to the EPA for review on Dec. 13, 2019. Some policies are in effect and some are pending, including a requirement that small-scale coal-fired heaters and outdoor hydronic heaters be removed in the non-attainment area by the end of 2024.
EPA approved portions of the plan in September of 2021, according to court records, but plaintiffs are calling for a determination on the plan in its entirety, which they say is required under the Clean Air Act.
The state’s goal is to meet federal air quality standards by Dec. 31, 2024.
A portion of the borough was classified as a federal “non-attainment area” in 2009 and was reclassified from “moderate” to “serious” in 2017. The non-attainment area includes the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole plus neighborhoods along Badger Road.
The EPA was warned of the pending lawsuit in July. The plaintiffs are represented by Earthjustice. An email was sent to the EPA on Monday, but a response was not provided in time for this story.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.