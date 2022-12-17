A bill providing for a gym annex on Fort Wainwright, new special duty pay for service members in the Far North, tens of millions worth of Arctic clothing for soldiers and more passed the U.S. Senate late Thursday in a 83-11 vote.

The James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023 also involves pay hikes for all military members and invests in everything from aircraft and ships to harbors and ports, including improvements at the Port of Nome.

