A bill providing for a gym annex on Fort Wainwright, new special duty pay for service members in the Far North, tens of millions worth of Arctic clothing for soldiers and more passed the U.S. Senate late Thursday in a 83-11 vote.
The James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023 also involves pay hikes for all military members and invests in everything from aircraft and ships to harbors and ports, including improvements at the Port of Nome.
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both R-Alaska, negotiated dozens of provisions into the legislation, which authorizes hundreds of millions in military construction and equipment for Alaska and the Arctic. The bill now awaits a signature from President Joe Biden.
“We are the cornerstone of missile defense,” reads a statement from Sullivan. “Almost all of the radar systems and all of the ground-based missile interceptors protecting the whole country are located in Alaska. With over 100 fifth-generation fighter jets, we are the hub of air combat power for the Arctic and Indo-Pacific. We are a platform for expeditionary forces — Arctic-tough warriors of the newly-minted 11th Airborne Division who can quickly get to all parts of the world. Lastly, we are home to the DOD’s newest regional center, the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.
“Now, with $332 million authorized for military construction and maintenance, and many other provisions we were able to secure in this NDAA, our state will be further cemented as the center of gravity for America’s Arctic security operations.”
Overall, the bill authorizes $857 billion worth of national defense priorities, including a 4.6% pay raise for all service members.
Leaders have not said how much special duty pay will be granted to service members who perform cold weather operations. The so-called Arctic pay came from the Don Young Arctic Warrior Act, sponsored by Murkowski to improve the quality of life for soldiers in Alaska, which was incorporated into the NDAA.
“I am proud to support America’s brave men and women in uniform and believe this year’s NDAA will help ensure all of them, especially those based in Alaska, have the training, equipment, and resources needed to complete their mission,” Murkowski said in a statement.
Sullivan, a colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve, complained that the defense budget initially proposed by the Biden administration was inadequate.
He said the NDAA “raises the top-line military budget for our troops and their families, addresses the threats posed by this new era of authoritarian aggression, and invests in the capabilities and equipment necessary for our forces to deter and, if necessary, defeat our global adversaries.
“In 2022, the world saw the first outbreak of war on the European continent in decades and escalating provocations in the Taiwan Strait,” Sullivan said in a statement. “We are living in an increasingly volatile and dangerous time, given the aggressive aims of the dictators in Moscow and Beijing.”
The senators highlighted provisions of the NDAA in separate news releases.
The bill creates a pilot program to reimburse Alaska-based soldiers for airfare to visit their home of record. It also provides for a soldier car-sharing program and includes resources for the military to enhance mental health services.
It authorizes $1 billion to stockpile critical materials. It creates a program aimed at addressing storm damage, coastal erosion, and ice and glacial damage in Alaska.
It boosts the U.S. Coast Guard presence on St. Paul Island by leasing a hangar for helicopters and personnel who would respond to emergencies in the Bering Sea.
The defense authorization bill requires the Government Accountability Office to study Arctic operations and infrastructure and requires the Coast Guard to report to Congress a timeline for conducting a transit of the Northern Sea Route and periodic transits of the Northwest Passage.
The defense authorization act sets troop levels for the Army of 473,000; the Navy, 354,000; the Marine Corps, 177,000; the Air Force, 325,344; and the Space Force, 8,600.
The bill provides resources for weapons and training for Taiwan.