The final decision that brought Michael Sanders’ journey to Fairbanks and his eventual appointment as the city’s chief of staff wasn’t made by him. It was made by his son.
“My wife was in the military, and I had retired from the military, so we had a choice of places we could go,” Sanders said. “We narrowed it down and then let our son decide, and he chose Fairbanks.”
Raised in Selma, Iowa, Sanders served for 20 years in the U.S. Army as a combat medic, special forces, and project management and budget administration. He also earned numerous degrees, including a master’s degree in management from Thomas A. Edison State College in 2012, a master’s of business administration from University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2019, and a doctorate in public policy administration from Walden University in 2016. He retired from the military in 2016 as sergeant first class.
“I absolutely love Fairbanks because it’s perfect for me,” Sanders said. “I grew up in a small town in Iowa, and while Fairbanks might seem like a big city where I’m from, it definitely has a small hometown feel I look for.”
The area also fits in with a lot of his favorite pastimes, including snowboarding, hunting and fishing and four-wheeling.
What sold him was the people.
“I was really impressed by how well the community works together,” he said. “In my role as the Crisis Now coordinator, I got to see how Fairbanks compares to other places all over the country and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
Sanders began his career with the city of Fairbanks in February 2017, hired on as its homeless housing coordinator.
“I was intimidated and worried about what I didn’t know yet, knew it was a big job but was determined to give it my all and learn what was needed while letting the experts lead the way,” Sanders.
In that role, he coordinated with efforts with agencies who provided the actual services.
“The thing that made it successful was that I was a completely neutral party who could look at everything objectively,” Sanders said. “It’s the agencies who are doing the awesome work out in the community, saving lives but didn’t have the time to look objectively.”
After just over four years, Sanders was promoted to the newly-created grant-funded role of Crisis Now coordinator, essentially overseeing behavioral needs in Fairbanks. He said the Alaska Mental Health Trust was working on a model since 2019, but approached the city in 2021 about rolling it out.
“The first thing we got up was the mobile crisis team, which got up pretty quickly,” Sanders said. “Now the Crisis Now program is looking at 24-hour stabilization units and strengthening the call center for the short term.”
During his five years with the city, he’s also overseen the city’s AmeriCorps VISTA program, a federally-funded national program designed to alleviate poverty. The program includes 15 full-year slots and 14 summer associate programs.
“The VISTA program is one of the real gems of the community,” Sanders said. “Some of the stuff they have accomplished has been remarkable.”
Sanders said taking over the city’s top administrative spot will be a bittersweet. Mike Meeks, the past chief of staff, died unexpectedly on Jan. 14 from natural causes. Meeks had held the position since 2016.
“My mentor and friend Mike Meeks had the position for several years, so to be the person selected to take his position is a great honor and a little intimidating,” Sanders said. “He was pretty legendary in how he did the job.”
Sanders said Meeks mentored him after being hired in 2017.
“It was my first job in 20 years outside of the military and Mike was like my guide whenever I had any sort of question,” Sanders said. “As long as I had the moral high ground, he had my back.”
Sanders said he hopes to carry that lesson forward with the staff under him.
“As long as they have the moral high ground, I will support them in any way I can,” Sanders said.