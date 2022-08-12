Legislation introduced in Congress this month aims to challenge Russia’s dominance in the Bering Sea and the Arctic Ocean with a permanent U.S. maritime presence.
Leaders of the U.S. Senate Arctic Caucus are proposing to boost national security, shipping, research and trade in the so-called High North with the Arctic Commitment Act, introduced on Aug. 2.
The act calls for shoring up Alaska ports; establishing a year-round presence of the Navy and the Coast Guard in the Arctic region; negotiating a trade agreement with Iceland; boosting investment in Arctic development projects; and amending the Deepwater Port Act of 1974 to allow for the “export of hydrogen in all of its forms, including as liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, and ammonia,” the text reads.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, sponsored the bill along with U.S. Senator Angus King, I-Maine. It was referred to the Senate’s Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, according to the website Congress.gov.
The bill comes as Russia also looks to invest in Arctic waters. An Aug. 8 report by Russia Briefing, an international media organization with offices in Russia and Asia, states that the Russian government wants to invest $29 billion into developing the Russia-controlled Northern Sea Route, one of the only ways ships can sail through the Arctic.
“We cannot be bystanders in the region when we are at a true inflection point in the Arctic,” reads a prepared statement by King, who heads up the Senate Arctic Caucus with Murkowski.
The Arctic Commitment Act commissions a report to Congress about “the control and influence of the Russian Federation on shipping in the Arctic region,” the text reads.
Murkowski said it’s time to protect U.S. interests in the Arctic.
“Opportunities abound,” reads a prepared statement by the Alaska senator, “but accompanying them are great challenges and serious competition. This legislation takes measures to help protect our Arctic interests, project our capabilities in the High North, leverage our strategic location, and deepen relations with Arctic allies.”
The Arctic Commitment Act calls for an evaluation of the Port of Nome by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers. Federal agencies are also directed to review and come up with cost estimates for improvements to the natural deepwater port of Unalaska, the former Coast Guard Station at Port Clarence, Point Spencer, the port on Saint George Island in the Bering Sea, the Port of Adak, Cape Blossom and ports in the Northeast, including Eastport, Searsport and Portland, Maine.
The bill calls for a detailed report to Congress about all federal Arctic research programs, the goals and the funding levels. It calls on U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to establish the Arctic Shipping Federal Advisory Committee and reauthorizes the Arctic Executive Steering Committee.
Russia is excluded from a list of Arctic nations and Arctic Indigenous organizations that would be eligible for new U.S. investment in energy and mining projects.
The list includes Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, all permanent members of the Russia-led Arctic Council, which was suspended earlier this year after Russia invaded Ukraine but is reportedly operating on a limited basis without Russia.
U.S. scientists think melting ice will open new shipping passages in the Arctic in the next 40 years.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.