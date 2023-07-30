Ice-wedge polygons

Ice-wedge polygons spread over the permafrost terrain near Prudhoe Bay on Alaska’s North Slope, seen from the air on July 17, 2018. Permafrost scientists plan to develop new artificial intelligence-aided technology to track the changes that thaw makes in these polygons and numerous other permafrost features across the Arctic. Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon

Tracking changes in permafrost can take years and sometimes decades, lags that cannot keep up with the transformations in the rapidly warming Arctic.

Now scientists will be developing new technology to track those changes in real time, thanks to a project funded by Google.

