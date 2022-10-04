University of Alaska President Pat Pitney

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Alaska President highlighted for lawmakers economic development projects that the university is working on to improve the Alaska economy. They include a drone program, development of critical minerals, heavy oil recovery, mariculture, health care and alternative energy.

 University of Alaska Fairbanks

The University of Alaska has complained to the Alaska Labor Relations Agency that its faculty union is being “obstructionist.”

This follows a complaint by the faculty union that the university has failed to bargain in good faith and has dragged out the mediation process.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.