Alaska’s long-sought plan to transform parts of the Nenena-Totchaket Agricultural Project near Nenana into a proverbial state food basket took shape last week when it launched its first land sale.
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) placed 27 parcels ranging from 21 to 320 acres in size up for sealed bid through Oct. 4.
DNR labels the land as mostly Class IV, which it considers “appropriate for agricultural development” but which the Natural Resources Conservation Service defines as “having severe limitations that reduce the choice of plants or that require very careful management, or both.”
State leaders have had goals of turning the area west of Nenana into an Interior food basket for three decades.
Food security
Sustainable food security is the big push behind the agriculture project as the state imports roughly 95% of its food from the Lower 48.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday told a group in Nenana the pandemic drove home concerns over the supply chain.
“As a state, you end up becoming complacent relying on a supply chain that you think are never going to fail,” Dunleavy said. “The fact is, those supply chains are fragile and when you are at the end of a food chain, you’re in ever bigger trouble.”
“If you don’t have food, you don’t have anything,” Dunleavy said. “If you’re relying on others ... you’re at the beck and call and will of others that are shipping food to you.”
Dunleavy said initiatives like the Nenena-Totchaket Agricultural Project will be essential to Alaska feeding itself.
“We believe Alaska can feed itself and has the know-how,” Dunleavy said. “The goal for the state is to wake up sooner rather than later so that eventually Alaska will be able to grow 90% of its food and process 90% of it.”
The project has over 100,000 acres of land with potential prospects.
“We definitely know that you are going to grow your grasses and grains,” David Schade, director of the Division of Agriculture, told the News-Miner Thursday.
Because the soil has shown to have a higher acidity, lime and other nutrients may be needed for root crops such as potatoes and carrots or brassicas, like cauliflower.
“Basically, any crop that grows in Alaska would grow out there and grow well,” Schade said. “We think there is some potential for canola and things like that are pretty hard to grow in Delta.”
The area also has an advantage over Delta Junction, he added — about three more weeks of additional growing season in a warmer climate.
“We are going to start doing some sample research at our plant materials lab in the area in order to help the farmers have an idea of what to grow,” Schade said. “The state is going to be an active partner in determining what can be grown there.”
Concerns
While the state sees it as the next step in a decades-long process, a conservation advocacy group is pushing to halt the land sale, citing a lack of detailed analysis.
The Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, whose mission includes land conservation and climate change mitigation, launched an initiative called #LandBack.
“The state is rushing the process without the full environmental analysis and tribal consultation,” said Margi Dashevsky, the organization’s regenerative economies coordinator.
FCAC’s concerns include the risk of damage to the land if it’s clear cut, a stipulation under the purchase agreement if the state approves the winning bid. Another requirement mandates that 25% of the land be made farmable within five years.
“In some areas, the topsoil is only a few inches above permafrost,” Dashevsky said. “[Clearcutting] will have a large impact on permafrost runoff, and to the locals who rely on subsistence.”
Schade, however, said that’s not the case.
“There is virtually almost no permafrost in most of the area,” Schade told the News-Miner Thursday. “Two fires over the past 60 years were responsible for removing the permafrost.”
Most of the area consists of three or four feet of soil over a sand lens.
“I’ve personally seen four-foot holes during the soil testing,” Schade said.
He added if the entire region had permafrost, the state wouldn’t sell it. The few lots that do have permafrost wouldn’t be sold.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is conducting its last summer of a two-summer soil analysis. The state expects to have the results by September.
“This is a joint project because we want to let people who want to buy land what they are really getting into,” Schade said. “What the soil looks like, what they will need to to bring up pH balance.”
“We have good soil in the area,” he said. He acknowledged some areas “are a little more acidic than we like,” which can impact plant growth.
Johnson said potential buyers’ first responsibility is to do research.
“We recommend you go out and see the land first before you make a bid,” Johnson said. “Keep in mind when it comes to success, it depends on the topography, awareness of the depths of soils and where you are at.”
Schade said the state has been exploring ways to “de-risk” potential issues or hurdles.
Dashevsky said FCAC doubts the prospect, especially since it needs a lot of development.
“A ton of infrastructure needs to go in and the number of hurdles and uncertainties is pretty daunting”
Schade said the state has plans for that as well. Once people cross the bridge, they need four-wheel drive to access lots on the side roads. The state will invest $5 million to construct side roads so landowners can access the lots. The state will add three-phase commercial-grade electricity over the next few years.
Other concerns the climate coalition has are potential damage to the environment from the clear cutting and erosion of the land. Schade said the state is encouraging animal-based clearing to begin and strongly encourages the use of tilless methods to avoid the loss of soils.
“The land is erodible due to the wind and water,” Schade said. “What we have is what we want to keep, so we will work with people to get the type of equipment that really does the smart kind of agriculture.”
Additionally, the land sale brochure has the caveat that some parcels “may contain wetlands and may require a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prior to the placement of fill materials into these areas.”
Another concern was the loss of subsistence hunting associated with the land, something Schade acknowledged as a concern.
“There are some people who are worried about the loss of subsistence uses,” Schade said. “That’s duly noted, but we’ll make sure that they’ll have access to other areas or to their lands. And then maybe some people will farm some of these native species that can develop into agriculture.”
Not in a hurry
Schade said the Division of Agriculture has a 30-year plan for land sales to spread things out. The inaugural land sale will be a way to gage how future land owners plan to use the land.
A 20-acre site, Schade said, would be perfect for someone wanting to build greenhouses. A ranch would require more space, however, including grazing land and fields to grow hay and grain.
“We are not in a hurry, and are working to make sure people coming in are successful,” Schade said. “I’ve talked to folks in Nenana and they are very concerned about making sure the environment is protected.”
Hunting and snowmachine zones have been identified and would be kept open, and the Division of Agriculture wants to map out wildlife corridors.
“We’re looking at this in a long-term, holistic community style, not just one simple project,” Schade said. “We’re doing an invasive species study to see what we’re doing before we get started to keep bad things out.”
He added a solid invasive plan will reduce or eliminate the need to apply herbicides or pesticides in a region free of them.
“Farmers will be able to go straight into organically grown products,” Schade said.
Dashevsky with FCAC expressed doubts about food security, noting “it will take decades before the area can produce substantial crops” to supplement Alaska.
Schade said farming won’t just pop up overnight.
“The state is not going to be pushing forward this project in a very short time,” he said. “We’re going to do a slow and steady approach. We are looking at time and not wanting to impact land values or current farmers in Nenana. We want to grow the local community and then the economy.”
Learning from the past
Dashevsky said people should be wary about looking to bid on Nenana farmland until more thorough study can be done. She also noted past Alaska farming initiatives have failed spectacularly.
During the 1970s and 1980s, during the state’s oil boom, Alaska invested as much as $120 million in agricultural initiatives in Delta Junction and Point Mackenzie in the Matanuska Susitna Borough. The Delta Junction initiative involved barley farms.
“Farmers literally went bankrupt with how it was conducted,” Dashevsky said. Some farms went out of business, others have still managed to keep going.
Schade said the difference between the ‘70s and ‘80s and now is the level of involvement.
“The state prescribed a lot of what the people were going to do,” Schade said. “We’re not doing that now. We’re going to let the market drive the way farmers move forward.”
If someone wants a 20-acre lot or 300-acre lot, it’ll be up to the individual. From there, the market will determine what works.
Lot lines have been cleared for potential owners to clearly see their boundaries.
“We want to go back to other projects and fix some of the old problems,” Schade said.
Purchasing the land will require 25% to be cleared for farming within five years, down from far-reaching 60% in the original pilot programs.
“This is ag-covenanted land, so there are general use requirements,” Schade said. “The whole idea is that you need to be growing food or fiber, so as long as you’re staying within those parameters, you’re going to be fine.”
He added Dunleavy has pushed for legislation, House Bill 120, which would broaden the definition of agriculture. It was referred to the House finance committee but hasn’t moved since the legislature concluded its regular session.